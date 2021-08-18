Carson Hocevar – Gateway 200 presented by CK Power – Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing Gateway: “Our whole organization is pumped up and ready to go for the first race in the playoffs,” said Hocevar. “We thrive on being the underdog. A lot of people have counted this team out, so we are going to go out there and do our best to prove them wrong. We’re going in with the mentality that we have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Gateway is a fun track and should be a great place to kick off the playoffs.”

Hocevar at Gateway: Hocevar returns to Gateway for the second time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In his first start at the 1.25-mile track last season, he earned a 15th-place result.

Hocevar has one ARCA Menards Series start at Gateway, a fifth-place result coming in 2019.

Good News: Hocevar and Niece Motorsports announced this week that Hocevar will return to the organization in 2022, once again competing full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

In the Points: Entering the first race of the Truck Series playoffs, Hocevar sits in eighth-place, 47 points out of the lead. In addition, Hocevar maintains the lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Premier Security Solutions, Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports and GM Parts Now.

Premier Security Solutions started in 2013, with a police officer helping at his child’s local high school. After consulting with local superintendents and teachers, Premier Security Solutions became the go-to protection service for school security.

The goal of Premier Security Solutions is to deflect and deter unlawful activity, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. As a company fully committed to community protection, Premier Security Solutions believes that the prevention of criminal actions is its primary duty. The company prides itself on its efficient service and the ability to deliver a safe environment.

Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports carries the largest selection of high-quality estate jewelry, rare coins, and anything in between in Southwest Michigan. Since 1972, Scott Hocevar has been collecting, buying, and selling gold and silver jewelry, coins, and bullion. Having earned a reputation for offering fair prices, working with Scott’s allows customers to be confident that they are getting the best, most current prices available when buying gold and silver, estate jewelry, and sports memorabilia.

GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.