Ryan Truex – Gateway 200 presented by CK Power – Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Gateway: “I’ve been looking forward to this week’s race at Gateway,” said Truex. “It’s been a few years since I’ve raced there, but it’s a fun track and should be a good race. Our team is working hard to bring the best possible trucks to the track. I’m ready to get our Marquis Chevrolet on track.”

Truex at Gateway: Truex has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Gateway (2016 and 2017). His best finish of seventh came in 2017.

In addition, Truex has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Gateway, both coming in 2010, with a best finish of 15th.

On the Truck: Truex will race with support from Marquis this week at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.