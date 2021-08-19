CHEVROLET RACING IN NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION: BRAINERD – PRE-RACE ADVANCE & QUOTES

CHEVROLET AT BRAINERD

What: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

When: Friday, Aug. 20-Sunday, Aug. 22

Where: Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota

TV: FOX will telecast eliminations live at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 22

Team Chevy seeking to build on winning weekend

John Force Racing hitting its stride, aims for 50th win with Chevrolet

DETROIT (Aug. 19, 2021) – John Force downplayed the move to the top of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Funny Car standings following his victory Aug. 15 in Topeka, Kansas.

The 16-time Funny Car champion holds the points lead heading to Brainerd International Raceway this weekend for the first time since Oct. 5, 2014 – 135 races ago. Still, says Force, it’s too early in the season to assign anything of significance to the move.

“That will jump around; it is what it is,” the driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS said after posting his third victory of the season and 154th of his illustrious career. “I don’t talk about it because when you do you get lost why you came, and you start focusing on that. No, what you do is you drive your car.”

Force, who has been atop the standings in 22 different seasons, has been doing an exceptional job of consistently getting the Camaro SS down the track. And with crew chiefs Daniel Hood and Tim Fabrisi making key adjustments, Force will be a favorite to win the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals for the 12th time.

“Where we are in points, we need to keep it going. The Countdown is almost here, and it’s tough out there, but we’re hanging in there,” Force said.

Daughter Brittany Force, who shared the winner’s stage with her father at Heartland Motorsports Park for a first in NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series history, also has the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster coming around. Force’s first Top Fuel victory of the season, which boosted her to second in the standings, was preceded by her fourth consecutive No. 1 qualifier and sixth in 11 races this season.

“Now these John Force Racing teams all head to Brainerd. This Monster Energy team will be on the hunt for another win,” Force said. “With the Countdown so close, we have to keep on this upward momentum. Our goal is to repeat what we did last weekend because we’re chasing down that points lead.”

Robert Hight, who has two Funny Car wins and a pair of runner-up finishes in the Automobile Club of Southern California Camaro SS, is also a favorite this weekend with two races remaining before the seven-race Countdown to the Championship.

“I’m looking forward to Brainerd. I’ve done well here in the past so I’m hoping to build on that,” said Hight, who 3.793-seconds pass in August 2017 at Brainerd still stands as the NHRA Funny Car national record.. “The Countdown to the Championship is coming up quick so it’s time to really get in gear and get this Auto Club Chevy back into the winner’s circle.”

Since rejoining Chevrolet for the 2015 season, the John Force Racing lineup has produced 49 total wins: Robert Hight (19 Funny Car), John Force (13 Funny Car), Brittany Force (11 Top Fuel), Courtney Force (5 Funny Car), Austin Prock (1 Top Fuel) in addition to championships by Hight (2017, ’19) and Brittany Force (2017).

Chevrolet Pro Stock drivers rejoin the schedule at the U.S. Nationals on Sept. 3-5 in Indianapolis. KB Racing’s Greg Anderson, driver of the

HendrickCars.com Camaro SS, is the points leader as he seeks to tie Warren Johnson’s class record of 97 wins. Five different drivers of the Camaro SS have won at least once through the 10 races.

CHEVROLET FROM THE COCKPIT

TOP FUEL:

BRITTANY FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, FLAV-R-PAC CHEVROLET DRAGSTER (six-time No. 1 qualifier; winner in most recent race; runner-up in Charlotte and Norwalk; second in points): “I’m still on a high after winning alongside my dad in Topeka this last weekend. Doubling up with my dad has been a goal of mine since the start of my career. Year after year I realized just how tough lining that up would be. It’s not easy going four rounds on race day and trying to do that in two separate fields seemed impossible. But Sunday in Topeka we both had the best cars and teams on the track. Celebrating in the winner’s circle with the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac team and my dad’s PEAK Chevy team is something I’ll never forget.”

FUNNY CAR:

JOHN FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (three-time winner this season; No. 1 qualifier in Charlotte four-wide; points leader; 11-time winner at track): “It’s important to me to remember that I’m where I am because of the support I have. Support from my sponsors, my team and the fans. The fans are important, the fans are why we do what we do, we couldn’t do this without them. I’m looking forward to Brainerd, looking forward to seeing the crowds, the grandstands full. We are here to compete, to win races but also to entertain. It’s the best part of the job, it is the job. This PEAK team, we’re putting on a show.”

ROBERT HIGHT, JOHN FORCE RACING, AUTO CLUB OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (two-time winner and two-time runner-up; No. 1 qualifier in Las Vegas four-wide; fifth in points): “I’ve said it before, I think this Funny Car field is one of the most competitive we’ve ever had. I don’t think it’s ever been this close, the top six all within 70 points of the lead, it goes to show you how hard you have to work and how consistent you have to be. We were a little off last weekend, but Jimmy Prock and Chris Cunningham are known for turning things around in a hurry.”

