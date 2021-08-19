Weekend schedule for Michigan and Gateway

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Michigan International Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series will compete at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for the first race in their Playoffs.

There are five regular-season races left in the Xfinity Series.

Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, Jeb Burton and Myatt Snider have already clinched a spot in the Xfinity postseason 12-driver field.

Xfinity Series drivers who can secure their spot with a win include Brandon Brown, Harrison Burton, Jeremy Clements, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Riley Herbst, Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones and Ryan Sieg.

Landon Cassill, Alex Labbe, Tommy Joe Martins and Josh Williams could clinch a spot in the Xfinity Playoffs with a win and some help.

There are only two open spots in the Cup Series postseason. Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell and Martin Truex Jr. have each qualified for the Playoffs.

Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Darrell Wallace Jr., Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Corey Lajoie, Anthony Alfredo can clinch with a win.

Harvick, the defending race winner, can also earn a spot in the Playoffs with 44 points.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 20 – Michigan

4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice – No TV

6 p.m.: ARCA Series Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan

100 Laps/200 Miles

Trackpass/MRN

Friday, August 20 – WWT Raceway at Gateway

8:50 p.m.: Driver Intros

9 p.m.: Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at Gateway

Stages 55/110/160 laps = 200 Miles

Pole: Austin Hill

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, August 21 – Michigan

3:05 p.m.: Driver Intros

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series New Holland 250 at Michigan

Stages 30/60/125 Laps = 250 Miles

Pole: Austin Cindric

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/TSN

Sunday, August 22 – Michigan

2:30: Driver Intros

3 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Stages 60/120/200 Laps = 400 miles

Pole: Kyle Larson

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/TSN

Michigan Intl. Speedway Data

Track Size: 2-miles

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 18 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 18 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 3,600 feet

Backstretch Length: 2,242 feet

Michigan Qualifying Data

Track qualifying record: Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet (206.558 mph, 34.857 secs.) on August 17, 2014.

2020 Michigan pole winner: Qualifying canceled due to COVID-19. The starting lineup was decided by a random draw.

Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch lead all active NCS drivers in Michigan starts with 40 each.

Tyler Reddick leads all active NCS drivers in average starting position at with an 8.500 in two starts.

Seven of the 50 NCS Michigan pole winners are active this weekend. Joey Logano (4), Kurt Busch (3), Brad Keselowski (2), Denny Hamlin (1), Kevin Harvick (1), Kyle Larson (1), and Ryan Newman (1).

Joey Logano (2013, 2016 sweep, 2019) leads all active NCS drivers in poles at Michigan with four; followed by Kurt Busch (2010, 2011 and 2018) with three.

The youngest series Michigan pole winner is Joey Logano (August 16, 2013 – 23 years, 2 months, 23 days).

Nine different manufacturers have won a pole at Michigan in the NCS. Ford leads the series in poles at Michigan with 31, followed by Chevrolet (27), Mercury (10), Dodge (nine), Pontiac (eight), Toyota (six), Buick (three), Plymouth (two) and Oldsmobile (one).

Michigan Race Data

Track race record: Dale Jarrett, Ford (173.997 mph, 2:17:56) on June 13, 1999.

2020 Michigan race winner: Kevin Harvick, Ford (124.712 mph, (02:34:55) on August 8, 2020.

A total of 38 different drivers have won in the NCS at Michigan with seven of the 38 race winners are active this weekend. Kevin Harvick (5), Joey Logano (3), Kurt Busch (3), Kyle Larson (3), Denny Hamlin (2), Ryan Newman (2), and Kyle Busch (1).

Kurt Busch (2003, 2007, 2015), Matt Kenseth (2002, 2006, 2015), Joey Logano (2013, 2016, 2019) and Kevin Harvick (2010, 2018, 2019) lead all active series drivers in wins at Michigan with three each.

The youngest series Michigan winner id Joey Logano (August 18, 2013 – 23 years, 2 months, 25 days).

Martin Truex Jr. (30), and Michigan native Brad Keselowski (23) lead all active drivers in the series in starts without a win at Michigan.

The first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing more winners (22 of 103, 21.36%) than any other starting position at Michigan.

The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Michigan is 24th, by Kurt Busch in the June of 2015.

Roush Fenway Racing leads the series in wins at Michigan with 13. Mark Martin (four), Greg Biffle (four), Carl Edwards (two), Matt Kenseth (two) and Kurt Busch (one).

Eight different manufacturers have won in the NCS at Michigan. It’s led by Ford with 41 victories, followed by Chevrolet with 26, Mercury (12), Dodge (nine), Toyota (five), Buick (four) Pontiac (four) and Oldsmobile (two).

Top 12 Michigan Driver Ratings

Kevin Harvick……………………… 102.5

Joey Logano………………………… 99.1

Chase Elliott…………………………. 99.1

Brad Keselowski……………………. 97.3

Kyle Larson………………………….. 96.1

Denny Hamlin……………………….. 92.6

Ryan Blaney…………………………. 92.5

Kurt Busch…………………………… 91.8

Kyle Busch…………………………… 90.7

Christopher Bell…………………….. 89.6

Martin Truex Jr……………………… 89.3

Erik Jones……………………………. 86.6

Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (32 total) among active drivers at Michigan International Speedway.