RCR Event Preview – Darlington Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Darlington Raceway… In 133 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has found success at the ‘Lady In Black’ with eights victories, 24 top-five, and 43 top-10 finishes. The Welcome N.C. organization has yet to find victory lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the historic South Carolina speedway, but has accumulated 10 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Darlington Raceway… Dillon has made 10 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway, posting a career-best second-place finish in September 2020, missing Victory Lane by a narrow margin over Kevin Harvick. Dillon also has a fourth-place finish in 2017. He finished 16th at the track earlier this year. Dillon has made three appearances at “The Lady in Black” in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, securing his best finish of fifth in 2012. The 2011 NASCAR Truck Series champion has two starts at the track in the Truck Series, earning his best finish of fifth in August 2010.

About Tracker Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit www.basspro.com.

How does Darlington Raceway suit your driving style?

“I think long races in the past have fit my racing style. There is plenty of time to make the car better during a long race, and all of our wins have come in races 500 miles or more. So, I think that bodes well for Darlington. We learned a lot in the Southern 500 last year that we can translate to this weekend. Darlington is a place that falls off, so tire management becomes important and I really like that. It’s nice that we’re going to place that long run speed matters a bit.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Darlington Raceway… Reddick has four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway, with his best finish of seventh coming last year at NASCAR’s first race back after the season paused out of COVID-19 concerns. Reddick also has three starts at the ‘Lady in Black’ in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, collecting two top-five finishes.

Time for the NASCAR Playoffs… Reddick punched his ticket into the 2021 NASCAR post season after a tight battle with his RCR teammate Austin Dillon at Daytona International Speedway last weekend. It marks the sophomore NASCAR Cup Series driver’s first appearance into the NASCAR Playoffs.

About Childress Vineyards… Childress Vineyards is a premier winery located at the southern gateway of the Yadkin Valley in Lexington, North Carolina. Owned by Richard Childress, NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame member, Childress Vineyards has been producing award-winning wines with the expertise of Winemaker Mark Frizsolowski. Open daily for tours, tastings, and lunch in the Bistro. Information about Childress Vineyards can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/childresswines/, on Twitter at @ChildressWines and on Instagram at Instagram.com/childresswines.

These first three tracks are ones where you’ve consistently fought for top 10s, top 5s. What is your confidence level heading into your first Playoffs?

“It’s good. The nice thing is that we’re going back to a venue that we’ve been to earlier this season. The speed we had early at this race at Darlington in the beginning of summer was really promising. I’m excited for sure going into Darlington. But even more exciting, after all the chaos and everything at Daytona, our fifth-place finish at Daytona is going to help our starting position at Darlington. There’s only 13 points between myself and sixth right now, and with that tight of a spread I think we’re going to see a lot of shake up right away. We’re going to try to take advantage of that.”

Does the intensity level raise up?

“Yes and no. I think I experienced this level of intensity for sure when we ran the Southern 500 last year. We at times were racing around a lot of Playoff cars all night long at Darlington, and Bristol especially once we were up in the top five. We weren’t racing for what those guys were, but we were still racing to try and have a good finish. So, I think the intensity’s there whether you’re in the Playoffs or not. When you’re a Playoff driver, you’re racing really hard with those other Playoff drivers. It seemed like the guys outside of the Playoffs understand what is going on, but they’re still going to race hard for their season. The give-and-take, the mark has moved a little bit from where it is in the regular season up until that point. But I’d say either way you have it. It’s just shaped a little bit differently whether you’re in the Playoffs or not. Last year when I wasn’t, I felt like the Playoff drivers – as they should – were racing hard for every single spot. Essentially, this one or two points at the end of the year ultimately doesn’t dictate whether I make the next round or not. So, it is different, but I wouldn’t say it’s more intense. It’s just the intensity level is with a certain group of drivers on one side and another in the Playoffs.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Brands Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway… Snider has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington Raceway, the most recent coming earlier this season in the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The 26-year-old earned a 10th-place finish in the fall race last season.

About Crosley Brands… For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs. For more information, please visit www.crosleybrands.com.

With three weeks remaining before the Playoffs begin for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, what are you looking forward to? Where is your opportunity?

“Darlington Raceway is one we have circled for sure. That place owes me one. Our No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro was really fast there in the spring earlier this season, but I made a rookie mistake and didn’t give myself enough room off the corner. I didn’t quite get a Darlington stripe, but I got a Daniel Hemric stripe because I ran right into his left rear without getting clear. I thought I was going to clear him, but the track narrows up fast off turn two in Darlington.”