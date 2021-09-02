NASCAR and I AM ATHLETE announce new content partnership

‘I AM ATHLETE – NASCAR’ to Launch 16-Episode Video Series This Fall; Unscripted Show Will Feature the Sport’s Athletes, Storylines and Fan Experience

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (September 2, 2021) – Following a brief collaboration earlier this season, NASCAR and I AM ATHLETE, the fastest-growing, athlete-led media platform, today announced the launch of new content partnership focused on spotlighting the sport’s most interesting athletes, personalities and storylines.

I AM ATHLETE – NASCAR will explore the sport’s culture and fan experience across 16 video episodes and premiere on the show’s YouTube channel early this fall.

The partnership is the first sports league deal for I AM ATHLETE, founded by former NFL All-Pro Brandon Marshall.

“NASCAR is a dynamic sport that has a tremendous opportunity to engage new and diverse audiences,” said Marshall. “We see I AM ATHLETE as an amazing vehicle to help NASCAR build exposure and introduce its athletes and experiences to new communities of fans.”

After featuring Bubba Wallace as a guest in March, I AM ATHLETE launched four NASCAR-themed episodes as part of an explorative collaboration in May. The one-hour shows featured 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr., two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, Arab-American driver Toni Breidinger and the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program – and their success provided a launchpad for the new partnership.

“The formula that Brandon’s created aligns remarkably well with a sport like ours that has no shortage of compelling stories and personalities,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. “Through this partnership, we’re able to showcase NASCAR’s stars and the overall experience in an authentic and entertaining way that also helps us build connections with important new audiences.”

Earlier today, I AM ATHLETE and NASCAR released a teaser video featuring Marshall and co-host Chad Ochocinco at Daytona International Speedway for last week’s NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale. Marshall and other I AM ATHLETE talent will anchor I AM ATHLETE – NASCAR, conduct deep-dive interviews with NASCAR athletes and take viewers behind the scenes at racetracks to chronicle the race-day fan experience.

All 16 episodes of I AM ATHLETE – NASCAR will be available on the I AM ATHLETE YouTube Channel. The series will be produced by NASCAR Productions in collaboration with I AM ATHLETE in Charlotte, N.C.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About I AM ATHLETE

Founded by former NFL All-Pro Brandon Marshall, I AM ATHLETE is the fastest growing athlete-led media platform, led by its flagship program I AM ATHLETE MIAMI, hosted by Marshall, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. I AM ATHLETE MIAMI’s crew hold back no punches as they tackle important and controversial topics around sports, culture and current events. The I AM ATHLETE platform is the leading destination for athlete’s stories and perspectives told on their own terms. In under a year, I AM ATHLETE’s YouTube channel has attained over 620,000 subscribers and amassed over 48,000,000 views.