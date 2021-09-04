Trade The Chain and SENT Join Brandon Brown as Primary Partners for Darlington Raceway

Track: Darlington Raceway | 1.36 Mile Oval

Race: 23 of 33

Event: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Race: Saturday, September 4 | 3:30 p.m. ET | NBCSN & MRN

Stages: 45 / 90 / 147 = 200.1 Miles

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Series Stats | Darlington Raceway

Starts: 6

Best Start: 6

Best Finish: 13

Brown on Darlington:

“Darlington Raceway is one of my favorite race tracks on the NASCAR circuit. It’s such a driver’s track where skill and experience really come into play. You want to race hard every lap, but you also need to know when to save your equipment and try not to use up your tires too early in a run. I get really excited every time we come here.

“What makes this weekend even more special is the fact that we have a brand new partner coming on board our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro. Today, you’ll see the green, white and black colors of TradeTheChain.com and SENT on our race car. The crypto market has been steadily growing within the racing industry and I’m extremely proud to welcome Alex, Ryan and the entire TradeTheChain.com and SENT organizations to the team.

“This week, I’ve done a lot of reflecting over the past few races where things haven’t quite gone our way. It’s certainly been a difficult month and I’ve had to try and accept that the struggles in racing will come and go, so hopefully today we can turn our luck around and find success; especially for TradeTheChain.com and SENT. I’m ready to get to work.”

About TradeTheChain.com

Trade The Chain is a market agnostic, global community of traders and crypto enthusiasts that enables anyone, regardless of skill level, background, location, or experience, to learn from each other and share strategies for success.

In addition to the interactive community, Trade The Chain also provides access to actionable sentiment indicators, real time significant development alerts, and a price prediction algorithm — data that up until now was only used by hedge funds and other financial institutions to help them make more informed trading decisions.

Trade The Chain members are able to leverage tools that give them the same advantage that more sophisticated players have, at a fraction of the cost.

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.