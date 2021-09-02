SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Darlington Raceway September Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Darlington Raceway | Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Energy

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

Sport Clips Haircuts Help A Hero 200 Starting Position: 32nd (Event Formula)

Driver Points Position: 32nd | Owner Points Position: 38th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend.

Darlington Raceway is the seventh race of 2021 but is the 29th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink.

Bucked Up Energy New Flavors: Bucked Up Energy is now available in 10 different flavors including four recently released new flavors.

Gym n’ Juice pays homage to those classic west coast vibes with a citrusy, smooth flavor that is sure to drive you back to the early-coastal ‘90s.

Bucked Up Energy Strawberry-Kiwi features two delicious flavors fused to form one. The result — a zero sugar, solar-sweet source of energy so abundant the world might actually start revolving around you.

Pink lemonade prodigies innovate, fusing an otherwise basic beverage with refreshing cranberry, and thinly sliced lemons, for garnish — earning its sweet, refreshing, and jubilant. And yet, miraculously sugar-free taste.

Mango Tango tastes like a well-placed double entendre — two meanings, up to your interpretation. Perhaps, it’s a melodic, upbeat fiesta of juicy goodness pulling sultry-sweet dance moves on your tongue. Or we could be using Tango as code, letting you decide the most fitting “T” descriptive word.

Seal Covered: Last week, Joe Graf Jr. welcomed new partner CoverSeal® to the SS GreenLight Racing team.

CoverSeal® —the standout cover option keeping vehicles and other outdoor investments safe from rodents and the weather will serve as associate marketing on the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for upcoming events at Richmond (Va.) Raceway next weekend and at Kansas Speedway in October.

At Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, however, on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 — CoverSeal® will increase their commitment and serve as the primary marketing partner for the penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season.

Races for Faces: Joe Graf Jr. announced in mid-August that for the second consecutive year, Graf will be virtually participating in myFace’s Races for Faces, an event to raise awareness for myFace, an organization that helps kids and families living with craniofacial differences.

Graf is encouraging in the industry along with race fans to join “Team Graf” and show your support of his mission.

While the virtual event will be held on Sept. 19., donations to “Team Graf” will be accepted through Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Saving You Some Money: As summer slowly starts to transition into fall, Joe Graf Jr.'s other marketing partner Z Grills wants to help the NASCAR community save money – but also enjoy the perfect barbecue.

In support of their recent partnership at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July, Z Grills Racing (ZGrillsRacing.com) is offering a 10 percent discount off your TOTAL purchase.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Darlington Raceway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fourth career start at the “Lady in Black” in Saturday afternoon’s race.

Last year, Graf Jr. impressed in the spring race climbing from his 36th place starting position to earn a lead lap 19th place finish without practice or qualifying.

In the fall, he finished as respectable 23rd after starting 28th in a throwback paint scheme to retired Xfinity Series driver Elliott Sadler.

In May, Graf contended for a top-20 finish again but hiccups on pit road put him at the rear of the field where he eventually was collected in a late-race accident and finished a disappointing 37th.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks greater than 1.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.5 and an average result of 24.2.

Put Me In Coach: To strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the 2020 offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 G-Coin Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 85 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $90,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 56th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his fourth at the 1.366-mile oval.

In his previous 55 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing.

Georgia native Mason Masey will drive the No. 17 Anderson Power | Gerber Collision and Glass Chevrolet on Saturday afternoon.

Massey is poised to make his 17th career Xfinity Series start and eighth of the 2021 season. The 24-year-old will make his second start at the track dubbed Too Tough To Tame and hopes to improve on an 30th place finish in May 2020.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Darlington: “I’m looking for some redemption this weekend at Darlington. We really had a good car in the spring, but we had a series of setbacks late in the race that haunted us and took us from an opportunity to finish inside the top-20.

“Joe (Williams, crew chief) has a pretty good record at Darlington and I’m hoping he can escalate our No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro on-track performance and we can get a solid finish to carry to Richmond next weekend.”

On Bouncing Back: “There’s no hiding around that this season has been a huge bummer. We’ve had more than our fair share of bad luck and being at the wrong place at the wrong time, but there’s no quit in myself or this race team.

“We have to keep going and keep fighting knowing we have a good team surrounded by great people and great partners. We will make the best of the rest of the 2021 season and surge ahead for 2022.”

Race Information:

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 24th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-car field will take the green flag on Sat., Sept. 4, 2021, shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.