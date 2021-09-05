Search
Sheldon Creed goes back to back with Truck playoff win at Darlington

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Matt Beamer for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Sheldon Creed made it two for two, winning the second race in Round 1 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs at Darlington Raceway Sunday afternoon.

Creed, the series’ current champion, started on the pole for the In It To Win It 200 and led 104 of the 147 laps to claim the checkered flag for his third victory and ninth top-10 finish of the year.

“We’ve had a tough season, but we’re finding it at the right time,” Creed said. “It feels so good to go back-to-back wins … Got to put the pressure on the other guys. I had really nothing to lose coming in, and we’ve got fast trucks.”

It was a repeat of the first race in the series Playoffs on August 31 at World Wide Technology of Racing, with the same result – Creed celebrating in victory lane.  

John Hunter Nemechek won Stage 1, led 39 laps and earned a second-place finish. It was his 13th top-10 result this season. He also scored enough points to lock him into the next round of the Playoffs.

“Overall, a solid performance, Nemechek said. “Our Toyota Tundra was fast. Just needed a little bit more. It definitely stings knowing we had the dominant truck here in the spring, gave that one away. Then to come back and run second, it hurts. We’ll take the momentum, not going to dwell on this. Just one race of the Playoffs and now we’re focused on the next round.”

Stewart Friesen, Todd Gilliland and Parker Kligerman rounded out the top-five finishers as Grant Enfinger placed sixth followed by Chandler Smith, Johnny Sauter, Zane Smith and Matt Crafton, in sixth – 10th.

“Great day for the Halmar team – thanks to Chris Larson for everything. He’s always been there for me in my career. It was cool –- our best run for HFR, proud of that. Another good day for us,” said Friesen.

The series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16th for the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at 9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 17
Race Results for the 2nd Annual In It To Win It 200 – Sunday, September 5, 2021
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 147 Laps – 200.802 Miles

FinStrNoDriverLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
112Sheldon Creed (P)14741057Running
264John Hunter Nemechek (P)14713053Running
3452Stewart Friesen (P)14758043Running
4838Todd Gilliland (P)14767042Running
53475Parker Kligerman14799036Running
61298Grant Enfinger14700031Running
7918Chandler Smith # (P)14782042Running
81313Johnny Sauter14700029Running
91021Zane Smith (P)14736041Running
10288Matt Crafton (P)14724043Running
11542Carson Hocevar # (P)14775036Running
12716Austin Hill (P)14700025Running
13299Colby Howard(i)1470000Running
141622Austin Wayne Self14700023Running
151723Chase Purdy #14700022Running
161819Derek Kraus14700021Running
172025Josh Berry(i)1470000Running
182526Tyler Ankrum14700019Running
193868Clay Greenfield14600018Running
202730Danny Bohn14600017Running
212620Spencer Boyd14600016Running
223611Spencer Davis14600015Running
232841Dawson Cram14600014Running
242215Tanner Gray146010014Running
253034Josh Reaume14600012Running
26333Jordan Anderson14500011Running
273145Lawless Alan14500010Running
28232Kris Wright #1440009Running
29141Hailie Deegan #1440008Running
301524Jack Wood1430007Running
311151Dylan Lupton1430006Running
322156Tyler Hill1410005Accident
331940Ryan Truex1410004Running
34399Ben Rhodes (P)14010004Running
35376Norm Benning860002Too Slow
363510Jennifer Jo Cobb750001Too Slow
373233Ryan Ellis(i)280000Transmission
382412Tate Fogleman220001Rear Gear



Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
