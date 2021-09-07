Meyer Shank Racing Set for IMSA WeatherTech and INDYCAR West Coast

MSR ready for double attack at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Portland International Raceway

Pataskala, Ohio (7 September 2021) – This weekend marks the start of a busy three week stretch of competition for Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) IMSA and INDYCAR programs. The Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is set for September 12 at 4:00pm ET on NBCSN while the Grand Prix of Portland will kick off on September 12 at 3:00pm ET on NBC.

Meyer Shank Racing Ready to Tackle WRLS with Acura DPi

Driver Lineup:

Dane Cameron & Olivier Pla, No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi

Tune in:

Sunday, September 12, 4:00pm ET on NBCSN

SiriusXM Ch. 202

With the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season officially at the penultimate round, Dane Cameron and Olivier Pla are hoping to gain a final bit of momentum to close out the 2021 season strong. MSR’s previous outing at Road America saw Cameron and Pla combine to lead 31 laps. The pace had all things pointing towards a podium finish, but coming up just one lap short on fuel forced the No. 60 into pit lane and finish fifth.

It’s a homecoming weekend for Cameron who is originally from Glen Ellen, CA. Cameron comes into the race weekend with strong results at the 2.238-mile road course. The Californian has five podium finishes in the last five race seasons at WRLS which includes his win onboard the Acura DPi in 2020.

“Being from Northern California I’m always excited to go home and race at Laguna Seca,” said Cameron. “It’s a pretty challenging place to get right these days with a low grip surface, but it’s always suited the Acura ARX-05 well. I am confident we will be in the fight for the win on Sunday.”

Having just completed his 14th 24 Hours of Le Mans, Pla is ready to get back into IMSA action at Laguna Seca. Pla’s first and only race start at Laguna Seca was in 2017 which saw him lock in a seventh place finish in the Prototype category. He now looks forward to taking on the iconic west coast circuit onboard the Acura DPi.

“I have been to Laguna once in 2017 and I liked the track a lot,” said Pla. “The mix of uphill and downhill corners and that mixed with a low grip track surface makes it challenging, but fun too. I’m really looking forward to racing there again.”

MSR Aiming to Continue its Strong Past at Portland with Harvey and Castroneves

Driver Lineup:

Jack Harvey, No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Helio Castroneves, No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Tune in:

Sunday, September 12, 3:00pm ET on NBCSN

SiriusXM Ch. 205

Just 730 miles up the coast from Monterey, MSR will be competing in the Portland Grand Prix as the INDYCAR season stages its final three rounds of competition. MSR is excited to welcome back Helio Castroneves for his fourth race of the season as the Brazilian will close out the final three INDYCAR races on the west coast. Castroneves will be joined by MSR season regular, Jack Harvey.

The visit to Portland International Raceway will be the third for MSR which has proven to be a strong contender since its debut race in 2018 with Harvey. In just his first partial INDYCAR season with MSR and his sixth career INDYCAR race with MSR, Harvey qualified the No. 60 Honda 13th – his best qualifying result at the time. Harvey came back the following year with the same strength, qualifying the No. 60 Honda on the second row in fourth. Harvey was on his way to a podium finish until he was taken out by a competitor from behind.

Now coming back to the shortest circuit on the INDYCAR calendar at just 1.9-miles, Harvey is aiming to get that podium finish that he nearly captured two years ago.

“We have been really strong at Portland the two times that we’ve been there, so that’s always a good sign with any race that you’re heading to,” said Harvey. “It was unfortunate that we did not finish the race in 2019, but knowing what we know about the track and the car, I’m certain we can roll off the trucks strong again this year and hopefully get that finish we deserve.”

Castroneves will be making his return to MSR since his last outing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course last month. Castroneves and MSR participated in a series test at PIR to help refresh the 2021 Indianapolis 500 winner with the west coast circuit. Castroneves has six race starts at PIR and last raced there in 2001 with CART, when he qualified third.

“I’m super excited to go back to Portland, it’s probably been over 20 years since I’ve been there,” said Castroneves. “We had a great test there and it looked like we were right on the pace.”