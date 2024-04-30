Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 30, 2024) – Layne Riggs is back in the seat after a two-week break in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule. Riggs will reunite with the famed Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150 as the rookie driver looks to take his first crack at the Kansas Speedway.

Front Row Motorsports and the No. 38 have had past successes in the Truck Series at Kansas, including a streak of four consecutive top-5 finishes, dating back to the spring race in 2022 – where Zane Smith won for FRM and Ford.

It’s a one day show for the Love’s RV Stop crew with track activity kicking off with practice and qualifying at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4th. The 134-lap event will take place Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM Channel 90.

No. 38 Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“It’s been a nice couple of weeks off, for sure, but it’s nice to be back in the shop and getting to work with Dylan (Cappello) and the guys. FRM has ran pretty well at Kansas in the past with both Todd (Gilliland) and Zane (Smith), so I know it’s possible to come home with a solid finish, we just have to execute and not make any mistakes.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“The past two off-weeks have been a nice reset. Layne (Riggs), myself, and the team utilized the break to reevaluate and prepare for the stretch of races coming up. We’re prepared, we just have to minimize the mistakes on all fronts to execute successfully.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.