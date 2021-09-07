No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang to Don National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Paint Scheme in Las Vegas

Awareness initiative set to inform and promote resources in support of mental health

September is National Suicide Prevention Month; September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day

Diecast model will contribute to fundraising efforts

The No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang is collaborating with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for a unique paint scheme at the Las Vegas race on Sept. 26. The awareness initiative is intended to facilitate conversations among friends and loved ones regarding mental health. This includes sharing that free and confidential resources are available at any time by calling the Lifeline number, 1-800-273-8255, which will be printed on the car’s hood for the race.

The importance of mental health in the United States, including the motorsports community, has become increasingly apparent in recent years, especially in the last 18 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing organization has felt the impact of individuals faced with mental crises, which in some instances has resulted in suicide.

“Mental health is equally as important as physical health, which is why the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team and Wood Brothers Racing have decided to raise awareness for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and its services,” said Jon Orth, Marketing Manager for Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD). “Personally, I lost a close friend to suicide earlier this year, and the more I think and talk about it, the more I wish I could have identified warning signs. Motorcraft and Wood Brothers Racing are working together to use our platform in NASCAR to educate the public with existing resources available to respond to family and friends who may be confronted with mental health concerns.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline seeks to reach and serve all people in the United States who could be at risk of suicide, and one of the ways the organization does this is by spreading the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide. The Lifeline and its network of over 180 crisis centers across the country are working to change the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention, and to promote healing, help and hope.

“Our family is proud to support the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline because we feel strongly about the importance of addressing mental health,” said Eddie Wood, co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing. “We have a duty to our family, friends and colleagues to ask, ‘how are you doing today?’ Then we have to really listen and respond to the answer.”

The campaign #BeThe1To empowers individuals to use five steps, if and when they are concerned about a loved one. The five steps are:

Ask: Studies show that asking at-risk individuals if they are suicidal does not increase suicides or suicidal thoughts. In fact, studies suggest the opposite: findings suggest acknowledging and talking about suicide may in fact reduce rather than increase suicidal ideation.

Be There: This could mean being physically present for someone, speaking with them on the phone when you can, or any other way that shows support for the person at risk.

Keep Them Safe: After the “Ask” step, and you’ve determined suicide is indeed being talked about, it’s important to find out a few things to establish immediate safety.

Help Them Connect: Helping someone with thoughts of suicide connect with ongoing supports (like the Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255) can help them establish a safety net for those moments they find themselves in a crisis. Additional components of a safety net might be connecting them with supports and resources in their communities.

Follow Up: After your initial contact with a person experiencing thoughts of suicide, and after you’ve connected them with the immediate support systems they need, make sure to follow-up with them to see how they’re doing. Leave a message, send a text, or give them a call.

“It’s an honor not only to be driving this racecar and paint scheme, but also to be a part of something so much bigger than just the race,” said Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang. “I have people very close to me who have struggled with mental health and loved ones who have contemplated taking their own lives. My faith has shown me the beauty of life and I am so excited to partner with Motorcraft/Quick Lane and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for an incredible cause that’s close to our hearts.”

Wood Brothers Racing will be offering a signed diecast of this paint scheme. For each diecast purchased from woodbrothersracing.com, 20% of the net proceeds will be donated to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“For every person who dies by suicide annually, there are another 316 people who have thought seriously about suicide who don’t kill themselves. These stories remind us that help, hope, and healing are happening every day,” said Dr. John Draper, Executive Director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “We’re grateful to be working with Ford, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing and Wood Brothers Racing to highlight the resources that are available if you or a loved one are struggling.”

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Matt DiBenedetto in the famous No. 21 racer.

About the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Funded by SAMHSA and administered by Vibrant Emotional Health, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a leader in suicide prevention and mental health crisis care. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support and crisis counseling to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. Callers who follow the “press 1” prompt are connected to the Veterans Crisis Line. A Spanish Language line is available at 1-888-628-9454, and more than 150 languages are supported through a Tele-Interpreters service. The Lifeline comprises a national network of more than 180 local crisis centers, uniting local resources with national best practices. Since its inception in 2005, the Lifeline has engaged in innovative public messaging, development of best practices in mental health, creative partnerships, and more to improve crisis services and advance suicide prevention for all. suicidepreventionlifeline.org

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 50 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support, when, where and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading edge telephone, text and web-based technologies and include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, NFL Life Line and NYC Well. Through our community wellness programs individuals and families obtain supports and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental wellbeing as a social responsibility. Each year we help more than 2.5 million people live healthier and more vibrant lives. We’re advancing access, dignity and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good. Visit vibrant.org. And follow Vibrant on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.