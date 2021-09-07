Road America Announces Featured Marque for the Weathertech International Challenge With Brian Redman

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., Sept. 7, 2021 – Road America recently announced that the AAR Eagle would be the featured marque of the 2022 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman. Widely known as one of the largest vintage racecar gatherings in the United States, featuring over 50 classes of cars racing in several groups, The WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman will return on July 14-17, 2022. A mid-summer classic including everything from a special Concours on Friday and Saturday along the streets of Elkhart Lake and a special AAR Eagle racer reunion makes the 2022 event a can’t miss spectacle for any racing enthusiast.

“This event has become an annual tradition for hundreds of racers, enthusiasts, and thousands of fans every year,” said George Bruggenthies, Senior Consultant for Road America. “We are extremely proud to announce that the event will pay tribute to the AAR Eagle as we honor Dan Gurney’s All-American Racers creation and the lineage of racers and champions who drove these beautiful machines. Road America is poised to usher in the celebration with a racer’s reunion, races for club and pro series–vintage, historic and contemporary racers; a Concours with expert and people’s choice awards, track touring, parade laps, and a vendor marketplace, making the 2022 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman an event that everyone of all ages can enjoy.”

Having the AAR Eagle serve as the featured mark for 2022 is a fitting tribute for the event as Eagles have raced at the fabled four-mile 14-turn circuit since the ’60s. Since its inception, Dan Gurney’s All-American Racers established itself as one of America’s most successful race car constructors, amassing wins in series as diverse as sports car, Formula 1, and INDYCAR. Between 1965 and 2012, the company produced 106 Indy Eagles, and by 1973, just eight years after the first Eagle flew at Indy, nearly 60-percent of Indy 500 teams ran the Eagle chassis. Many racers have taken on the competitive challenges of Road America’s challenging 4-mile, 14-turn road course through several professional racing series, SCCA club racing, and various vintage racing series’ piloting Eagles, and the tradition continues to this day.

More details for the 2022 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman, including entry information, qualifying procedures, concourse information, and tickets, are expected in the coming months.

