Is the Jeep Gladiator a Good Truck?

When we think Jeep, most of us initially think of SUVs and crossovers. But let’s not forget this automaker unveiled an interesting addition to its lineup starting in 2020; a mid-size truck known as the Gladiator.

It’s safe to say if you lined up this truck against its competitors — say, the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier — you’d still be able to pick out Jeep’s offering at just a glance. Why? Because it still looks unmistakably like a Jeep with many of its design cues. However, it’s important to understand this truck is more than just a Wrangler with a short pickup bed attached; it has its own set of capabilities for potential owners to consider.

With a few years under its belt, many reviews have rolled in on what it’s really like to drive the Jeep Gladiator. Here’s more on whether the Gladiator is a good truck — including where it excels and where drivers have encountered challenges so far.

Get to Know the Jeep Gladiator: Features and Specifications

It helps to first get to know the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport with some of these key manufacturer specs and features.

Starting MSRP: $34,385

Engine: 3.6L V-6

Horsepower: 285 @ 6,400 RPM

Torque: 260 @ 4,400 RPM

Fuel economy: 16 city/23 highway/19 combined

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Drivetrain: 4WD

Gross vehicle weight rating: 5,800 pounds

Towing capacity: 4,000 lbs.

Payload capacity: 1,700 pounds

Passenger capacity: 5

Passenger volume: 103 cu. ft.

The Sport is the most basic trim level for the Gladiator, meaning some of these specifications change as you move up the levels. For instance, the Mojave and Rubicon models can tow up to 4,500 pounds while the High Altitude can tow up to 6,000 pounds — and features an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It’s also worth noting the V-6 engine remains consistent across the Jeep truck trim levels.

What Drivers Love (and Don’t) About the Jeep Gladiator

The experts at Car and Driver made the Jeep Gladiator a 2021 Editor’s Choice for mid-size pickups. What attributes of the Gladiator most impressed them? Calling the truck a “versatile tool” that’s “really cool,” the editors specifically highlighted these qualities:

Off-road readiness

Ability to configure it without doors and roof

Better hauling and towing capabilities than the Wrangler

One expert for Edmunds rated the 2021 Gladiator a 7.9 out of 10 overall, with high marks for the infotainment technology and storage in particular — along with the fact the truck “oozes outdoor fun” and exudes a lot of personality. To be sure, some of this personality is related to the Gladiator’s off-roading capabilities. Just like the Jeep Wrangler is world-famous for going beyond the pavement to tackle tough terrain, the Gladiator was also designed with off-road excursions in mind. This is particularly true for the trail-rated Rubicon trim level. It makes sense off-road adventurers would be interested in a Jeep with a truck bed too in case they wanted to bring their gear — like towing a camper or hauling dirt bikes, for example.

The lowest-scoring category for this expert was economy. Although its fuel economy is comparable to other mid-size trucks with V-6 engines, some drivers find it lacking inefficiency. However, Jeep unveiled a 2021 Gladiator EcoDiesel model capable of achieving 24 miles per gallon combined. As Motor Trend notes, this is an improvement exceeding 25 percent compared to the gasoline V-6.

So, is the Jeep Gladiator a good truck? Many positive reviews from consumers and experts alike point to yes — for those drivers looking for a rugged truck with payload and towing capacity and who enjoy Jeep design cues throughout the interior and exterior. Although the diesel engine does offer drivers an eco-friendlier option than the standard gas engine, people seeking fuel efficiency above all else will likely want to keep looking.