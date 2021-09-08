JR Motorsports — NXS Richmond Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Richmond Raceway

RACE: Go Bowling 250 (250 laps / 187.5 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Radio: 2 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Driver Appreciation Chevrolet

• Having cut 22 points off his deficit last week at Darlington Raceway, Michael Annett enters the weekend 46 points out of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with two races remaining.

• Richmond Raceway is a good track of late for the Iowa driver, as Annett has earned finishes of ninth, seventh and seventh in his last three starts on the .750-mile oval.

• Annett will again carry a special paint scheme this weekend in honor of Pilot Flying J’s Driver Appreciation Month program. The scheme, which features the hashtag #ThankATrucker on the TV panel, will be on the car through the Sept. 25 event at Las Vegas.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

No. 8 Unilever United For America Chevrolet

• Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his first and only NXS start of the season at Richmond this weekend in the Unilever United For America Chevrolet.

• In eight NXS races at Richmond, Earnhardt, Jr. has accumulated four wins (most recently in 2016), six top fives and seven top 10s while pacing the field for 829 laps.

• The United For America Chevrolet pays tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on its 20th anniversary this Saturday. The hood showcases the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Tribute in Light, which signifies the four locations targeted in the attacks (World Trade Center Towers, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 site in Shanksville, Pa).

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson, the most recent winner in the NXS after his triumph at Darlington last weekend, clinched his spot in the NXS Playoffs by way of the victory.

• Gragson is stout at Richmond, having earned a pair of top five finishes and four in the top 10 in his five starts there. His average finish at Richmond is 8.8, and he’s completed all but one lap of competition on the .750-mile oval.

• The 23-year-old from Las Vegas has been on a hot streak of late. Over his last 11 starts, Gragson has the victory at Darlington, five top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier enters Saturday afternoon looking for his third consecutive victory at Richmond. The Illinois native swept the doubleheader weekend at the Virginia short track last season.

• In addition to the two wins, Allgaier has amassed seven top fives and 10 top 10s in 20 NXS starts at Richmond.

• Allgaier’s seven top fives rank fourth best of any track he has competed on in the NXS, trailing only Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

• With just two races remaining in the regular season, Allgaier currently sits third in the NXS Playoff Grid.

Driver Quotes

“We cut into the point deficit last week at Darlington and it could have been even more. We know we have more work to do, and with the cars that Bummy (crew chief Mike Bumgarner) and the No. 1 team have been giving me, we have that chance. Our No. 1 Pilot Flying J #ThankATrucker Chevrolet was really good last time we were here, hopefully we can unload with that same speed again this weekend.” – Michael Annett

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Richmond on Saturday with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. We were really strong here in both races last year, and I feel confident we can repeat that same success this weekend and get back into Victory Lane and come away with maximum points. The playoffs are right around the corner and every point matters. Hopefully we can have a smooth day and be in the right position at the end to fight for the victory.” – Justin Allgaier

“I always have a lot of fun when I come back for my one race a year in this series. Richmond is one of my favorite tracks, and it’s one I’ve had a lot of success at in the past. I know that Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and the entire No. 8 team will unload a fast Camaro and hopefully we’ll have a shot at it towards the end of the race.” – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“It felt really good to finally get the first win of the season last weekend and Richmond is another track that has been really good to this No. 9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team. We’ve led some laps and have consistently raced inside of the top 10. We finished eighth and fifth here last year, so hopefully we can continue this strong run and finish a few spots better again this weekend.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JRM at Richmond: Over the course of the 81 starts at the .750-mile facility, JRM has tallied five wins, 26 top fives and 50 top 10s. JRM’s most recent win came last season with Justin Allgaier sweeping the doubleheader weekend.

• Tribute in Light: As an extension of Tribute in Light, for the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum has once again partnered with NYC & Company and buildings throughout the city to light up their facades and rooftops in sky blue. “Tribute in Light” is a unique, but simple gesture of collective remembrance that will illuminate the city on the evening of the anniversary. For more information, please visit www.911memorial.org/tributeinlight.

• Standing United: Never forget. That was the vow made by Americans following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever are standing united in that promise. Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s 2021 return to the No. 8 Chevrolet will come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 – the 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks – where the NASCAR Hall of Famer will drive a special United for America paint scheme honoring the victims of 9/11.

• Pilot Flying J Driver Appreciation Month: Michael Annett’s No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet will have a signature paint scheme for the next three races as part of Pilot Flying J’s Driver Appreciation Month. The red and yellow scheme features the words “If you’ve got it, a trucker brought it” on the hood and #ThankATrucker on the TV panel at the rear of the car. The Driver Appreciation theme inspires fans to thank professional drivers for all their hard work in delivering the goods we all depend on. And to see how Pilot Flying J is thanking professional drivers, visit pilotflyingj.com.