Taylor Gray ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Portland Int’l Raceway

Saturday, September 11
Track: Portland International Raceway, 12-turn, 1.967 mile road course
Race: 6 of 9
Event: Portland 112 (57 laps, 112 miles)

Schedule

Friday, September 10
Practice: 5:00 p.m. ET
Final Practice: 6:50 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 11
Qualifying: 1:30 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (TrackPass)

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

  • Taylor Gray will make his first ever appearance at Portland International Raceway on Saturday night.
  • Last time out at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with the ARCA Menards Series, the Ford driver started seventh and finished fifth on a rough dirt surface.
  • Through six career ARCA West races, Gray has one win, three top-fives and five top-10s with an average finish of 5.8.
  • The 16 year old has four career starts on road courses between ARCA and ARCA West with two top-fives and three top-10s.


