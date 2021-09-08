Taylor Gray ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Portland Int’l Raceway

Saturday, September 11
Track: Portland International Raceway, 12-turn, 1.967 mile road course
Race: 6 of 9
Event: Portland 112 (57 laps, 112 miles)
Schedule
Friday, September 10
Practice: 5:00 p.m. ET
Final Practice: 6:50 p.m. ET
Saturday, September 11
Qualifying: 1:30 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (TrackPass)
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion
- Taylor Gray will make his first ever appearance at Portland International Raceway on Saturday night.
- Last time out at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with the ARCA Menards Series, the Ford driver started seventh and finished fifth on a rough dirt surface.
- Through six career ARCA West races, Gray has one win, three top-fives and five top-10s with an average finish of 5.8.
- The 16 year old has four career starts on road courses between ARCA and ARCA West with two top-fives and three top-10s.