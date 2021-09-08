The Prestige Performance with WTR Team Hungry to Continue Winning Streak at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Brownsburg, Ind. (September 8th, 2021) – Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America returns this weekend for Round Five of the 2021 season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing team enters the weekend with five victories and 12 podiums this season, just one overall win shy of tying Change Racing for most overall wins in series history.

Kyle Marcelli and Daniel Formal catapulted to fourth position in the PRO Driver Championship after securing two overall wins and pole starting positions at Road America. The No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor racing drivers will look to match their success from last month’s event and gain points in the overall championship.

Although Jordan Missig missed two rounds due to a racing conflict in the Formula Regional Americas Championship, the No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing driver is currently fourth in the PRO|AM championship. The young driver continues to impress after garnering two class victories at Road America, his first in the North American series.

Driver of the No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Ashton Harrison, sits third in the AM Championship just ten points shy of first position. The American continues to showcase her skills with two class victories and podium finishes for four of the last five events.

Randy Sellari, driver of the No. 03 JG Wentworth LST, has showcased his abilities amongst adversity in the AM class. The 2020 LB Cup Champion is currently fifth in the AM class championship.

Practice for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America drivers begins this Friday at 10:35 a.m. PT. Race one of the weekend is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. PT with Race two scheduled for Sunday at 11:25 a.m. PT. All race coverage will be available on IMSA. TV.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Who doesn’t love Laguna Seca! The circuit has many challenges, for one; you must fully maximize the track width and when doing so, you’re constantly balancing the fine line between the pavement and the sand. Furthermore, there is plenty of elevation and corners with blind exits that require confidence and commitment. And finally, the surface is low grip and high tire degradation which means the car and grip level is constantly changing and going away throughout the race stint, this all brings many challenges to the drivers. Our goals are simple, just win races. Unfortunately, it’s a significantly uphill battle to win the North American championship given the misfortune at Watkins Glen, however we can still win races. Beyond winning races, it’s about our sponsor partners, we want to make sure our team partners such as Prestige, Konica Minolta, and Race For RP are receiving high level value and exposure. We also want to continue to improve operationally as a team and perform like a well-oiled machine.

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“I’m super excited of the last round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo season in the United States. After Laguna Seca we will go to the World Finals in Italy. Laguna Seca is one of the coolest tracks in North America and I received my first pole position there last year, so it’s a track I like very much. We have the momentum going in our favor after a dominating weekend at Road America. The team worked so hard to make the car perfect and I know they have been working nonstop since Road America to get everything ready for Laguna Seca. I’m really excited for next week and then hopefully we’ll get the World Championships in October in Italy.”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO|AM)

“Laguna Seca is a very interesting track with lots of elevation changes and difficult corners, not to mention the corkscrew at the top of the hill. But to me this is more of a drivers track. It’s kind of like Mid-Ohio and a street course without the walls right next to you with the way it flows from one corner to the next and the way the track changes from session-to-session lap after lap. I am in fact looking forward to getting to California and back into the Lamborghini’s after my most recent success up at Road America. It has boosted my confidence with the car up to another level and I am interested to see if that confidence level continues at a different venue such as Laguna Seca. With this being the last North America event, I think I have accomplished all I could for a first session in a closed wheel GT car. I think the most important thing now for me is to start working on how to get those couple of tenths here and there to start closing the gap to the other Pro class cars and be able to consistently run the pace that they are running and even surpass that. It has been a fantastic first year with WTR and I can’t thank everyone from this team enough for all the hard work and dedication that they have poured into this program.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“I love the city, weather and the grounds at Laguna Seca. It’s always so nice to be back at the fast and technical track. I feel we have always been set up for success at Laguna and this year I’m looking to finally get a win at this track. I’m sad the season is almost to an end but so excited and thankful for the year we’ve had. It hasn’t been easy, but we have grown so much and I’m proud to have accomplished what we have so far with Harrison Contracting and Wayne Taylor Racing. I’m looking to close the gap to the championship lead at Laguna. Fingers crossed!”

Randy Sellari, No. 03 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing (AM)

“I’ve been able to work alongside some talented people who have helped me elevate behind the scenes into being a better driver. Although we’ve been optimistic for stronger results at times, I continue to improve nearly every race, which has proved to be extremely rewarding. As we head into our last round of the year on American soil at Laguna Seca, I’m still fighting to finish on the AM class podium. The circuit can be challenging with sand and subsequent tire degradation, but I believe with a strong setup and smart driving, I can be in the hunt.”