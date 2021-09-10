TPC Racing Headed For Both Indianapolis and California For IMSA Sanctioned Race Weekends In Two Locations

Vernon McClure, Jordan Wallace and Rob Lorndale In Indianapolis For Porsche Carrera Cup North America and Porsche Sprint, With Scott Schmidt and Trevor Andrusko In Monterey for Lamborghini Super Trofeo

JESSUP, Maryland (September 9, 2021) – TPC Racing will be on-site at two different legendary race tracks this weekend when the team’s Porsche Carrera Cup North America and Porsche Sprint Challenge drivers visit the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lamborghini Super Trofeo crosses the country to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, both September 10-12.

TPC Racing driver Vernon McClure leads the charge for those heading to Indianapolis, where the Porsche Carrera Cup North America field will compete in three races and Porsche Sprint Challenge will run a doubleheader during the Porsche SportsCar Together Festival. Rob Lorndale and Jordan Wallace join McClure in the Porsche Sprint contests. Scott Schmidt and Trevor Andrusko rejoin the Lamborghini Super Trofeo field in Monterey during the IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championships for a doubleheader weekend.

McClure’s No. 10 Main Street Homes Porsche 911 GT3 Cup is one of 12 entries in the Pro-Am class of Porsche Carrera Cup North America, where McClure sits seventh in the season-long point standings. He’ll also drive his previous generation No. 101 Main Street Homes Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the Platinum Class of the Porsche Sprint Challenge, giving him five races during the weekend.

Lorndale and Wallace return to Porsche Sprint Challenge for a pair of non-points paying races in the Gold and Silver classes, respectively. Lorndale will return to the No. 6 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, while Wallace drives his familiar No. 35 Dasbold/TPC Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport at Indianapolis.

Out west, Schmitt and Andrusko make a return to a race track for the first time in their Lamborghini Super Trofeo program’s history. The duo made their debut in the No. 38 Lamborghini Sterling/Erin Levitas Foundation Lamborghini Huracan Evo a year ago at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, running a partial season in 2020 before hitting the ground running for 2021.

The duo, driving in the Am class, will run a doubleheader of 50-minute races during the weekend.

The race weekends begin on Friday, September 10 and run through Sunday the 12th. In Indianapolis, both the Porsche Carrera Cup North America and Porsche Sprint get a pair of practices on Friday, and each will qualify on Saturday morning before a Saturday afternoon race at 1:40 p.m. EDT for Porsche Sprint and 4:15 p.m. EDT for Porsche Carrera Cup. On Sunday, Porsche Carrera Cup races at 8:45 a.m. EDT and 3:30 p.m. EDT, while Porsche Sprint splits the day with a 1:45 p.m. EDT race. The Porsche Carrera Cup North America races can be seen live on IMSA.com/tv, with the Porsche Sprint races available via subscription at FloRacing.com.

In Monterey, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo field practices twice on Friday, with qualifying at 10:20 a.m. PDT on Saturday morning. The first 50-minute race of the weekend is at 2:30 p.m. PDT on Saturday, with the second of the doubleheader weekend at 10:35 a.m. PDT on Sunday. Both Lamborghini Super Trofeo races can be seen at IMSA.com/tv.

Noteworthy

﻿

The logistics of two races in two locations, both far from the team’s Jessup, Maryland home base, provided a challenge for the weekend. The TPC Racing trucks took the team’s Porsche contingent to Indianapolis. The Lamborghini Sterling/Erin Levitas Foundation Lamborghini Huracan Evo was shipped to the west coast to the SigalSport shop, owned by former sportscar racer Gene Sigal, and will utilize the team’s trailer at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. SigalSport, now a dealer for TPC Racing and DSCSport performance products, was a competitor of TPC Racing in the former Grand-Am Cup days and the Levitas family and the Sigals have remained friends since that time.

In addition to the wheel-to-wheel racing, the Porsche Together Festival includes a time attack class, where the winner will be the driver with the quickest lap. TPC Racing owner Michael Levitas is competing in the exhibition class in a 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo built specifically for track and time attack purposes.

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.