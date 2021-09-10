Trans Am Set for Two 100-Mile All-Class Races at Watkins Glen

Trans Am will make history with new format at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (10 September 2021)- After a long summer break, the Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli is back in full swing this weekend (Sept. 10-12) for its 33rd showing at Watkins Glen International. The three-day celebration of American motorsport will feature an all-class doubleheader from Trans Am with a mix of more than 40 TA, TA2, XtremeGT and SuperGT cars taking the green for a pair of 100-mile sprints on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s the first time that Trans Am has hosted an all-class race that also includes the production classes on the 3.4-mile course. From 1974 through 1980, Trans Am raced alongside the World Championship of Makes during the Six Hours of Watkins Glen endurance race. From 2012 to 2013 TA and TA2 ran in combination, but when the series returned to The Glen in 2016, it has since held separate 100-mile races. Originally scheduled to be a single feature from both groups, the combined two-race program was added to the Watkins Glen SpeedTour 2021 schedule after the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park round was cancelled due to COVID-19 border crossing restrictions.

Qualifying for this historic race will work just like a typical race weekend, each group will receive 15 minutes for drivers to set their fastest laps, starting with TA2 Friday at 5:15 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday (1:00 p.m. Eastern), the cars will be gridded by their overall fastest time within their class, with all drivers taking the green at the same time (no split starts).

Sunday’s 100-mile feature (11:20 a.m. Eastern) will be staged by the overall fastest set in Saturday’s race for each class (TA, TA2, XGT/SGT/GT), which will no doubt create an exhilarating finale. Both races will be live streamed on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App.

“While we were disappointed about not traveling to Canada, the new format introduced for Watkins Glen will create an interesting weekend of racing,” said Trans Am Race Company President John Clagett. “We introduced a new rule this season with no-split starts, which has created an extra element of excitement in the TA/XGT/SGT/GT races this year.

“We have a strong field of participants and with only four rounds left in the season, teams and drivers will be going extra hard at Watkins Glen in order to secure their fate in the championship. Drivers’ strategies will be a little different, especially for the TA2 class, as traffic will definitely come into play this weekend.”

Trans Am drivers have the option to test on Thursday before official practice starts on Friday at 11:45 a.m. Eastern. Drivers will qualify in their separate classes in 15 minute intervals on Friday evening, starting at 5:15 p.m. Eastern with TA2, followed by TA, then the production classes (XGT/SGT/GT).

The first of two 100-mile races will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, and the weekend will culminate on Sunday with all drivers taking the green at 11:35 a.m. Eastern. Prior to racing on Saturday, the track will host a fan walk with Trans Am drivers and cars from 12:20-12:50 p.m. Eastern.