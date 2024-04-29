Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Kansas Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Kansas Advance

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Event Overview

● Event: AdventHealth 400 (Round 12 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 5

● Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City

● Layout: 1.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 267 laps/400.5 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 80 laps / Stage 2: 85 laps / Final Stage: 102 laps

● TV/Radio: FS1 / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● The AdventHealth 400 Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City will be Chase Briscoe’s seventh career NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile oval. While Briscoe is still looking for his first top-10 finish at Kansas, he has been quietly consistent, with four finishes among the top-20 and only one result outside the top-25. Briscoe’s best Cup Series finish at Kansas is 13th, earned in September 2022.

● Briscoe’s Kansas record in the NASCAR Xfinity Series was a study in improvement – specifically, rapid improvement. After finishing 30th in his first Xfinity Series race at Kansas in October 2018, Briscoe returned to the track the following October and finished an impressive third after leading twice for 33 laps. He finished 14th in July 2020 but then roared back three months later to utterly dominate. In his final Xfinity Series start at Kansas in October 2020, Briscoe led four times for a race-high 159 laps – all but 41 of the race’s 200 laps. He finished 1.199 seconds ahead of runner-up Daniel Hemric to take the last of his 11 career Xfinity Series victories.

● Briscoe has made two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Kansas. He finished fifth in his first Truck Series race at the track in May 2017 and, in his return to Kansas four years later, he finished 19th (May 2021).

● Briscoe’s epic run to the 2016 ARCA Menards Series title ended with a mic drop at Kansas. Having already sewn up the series title before the last race of the year at Kansas, Briscoe went into the series finale and made that race a microcosm of his season. He won the pole, led twice for a race-high 67 laps (all but 33 of the race’s 100 laps) and then won the race with a 1.464-second advantage over runner-up Austin Cindric. It was Briscoe’s sixth win of the season and he padded his championship tally to an eye-popping 5,290 points, which was 535 points more than his nearest pursuer, Tom Hessert III. In that title-winning season, Briscoe’s average start across 20 races was 4.1 and his average finish was 5.2 with a total of 949 laps led.

● The 2024 season marks the 15th year of partnership between Rush Truck Centers and Stewart-Haas Racing, and it’s a partnership that goes well beyond a design on a racecar. All Stewart-Haas racecars are transported via tractor-trailers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. And those tractor-trailers are supported by the RushCare Customer Support team of parts and service experts, who also provide concierge-level service for scheduling maintenance, technical support, mobile service dispatch and roadside assistance, along with help locating the nearest Rush Truck Centers dealer, and more. Rush Truck Centers is the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America with 150 locations in the United States and Ontario, Canada, and takes pride in its integrated approach to customer needs – from vehicle sales to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, as well as alternate fuel systems and other vehicle technologies.

● Rush Truck Centers is providing the chance to own a piece of iconic Peterbilt history – the last and only 2025 Peterbilt Model 389X ever produced. Proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project to help provide free, life-changing programs and services for America’s heroes and their families. Enter to win at WinTheLast389.com. A donation is not required to enter.

● Cummins joins Rush Truck Centers for this weekend’s race at Kansas. Cummins Inc., is a global power technology leader that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions. These solutions include advanced diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, fuel cell and other technologies. Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. From buses that transport kids to and from school, to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins is doing it with the cleanest solutions available. Learn more at cummins.com.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang Dark Horse

While Texas Motor Speedway isn’t an exact copy of Kansas, it’s still an intermediate-style oval. Does your sixth-place run three weeks ago at Texas provide some insight as to how you’ll perform at Kansas?

“I’d like to think it would. Texas is a very unique mile-and-a-half in that you’re way slower in one end than you are in the other. Kansas is also a very unique mile-and-a-half just because it’s very high-speed. I would say it probably has the fastest corner speed of any mile-and-a-half we go to. So if your stuff was OK in (turns) three and four at Texas, I’d say it maybe correlates a little bit to Kansas. Kansas is just so fast and smooth. There are no bumps, no anything, so it’s kind of a weird racetrack. We don’t really go anywhere that’s like Kansas. Our mile-and-a-half stuff’s been pretty good this year. I don’t know if we’re going to have race-winning speed going there, but I do think we’re going to at least be in the hunt.”

Has the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse been an improvement compared to the previous generation Mustang, and will its updated aerodynamics be of help at Kansas?

“The Ford Mustang Dark Horse is 100 percent better, at least for us. I can’t speak for every Ford driver, but for us on the 14, it is 100 percent better. We have more performance and the aero balance is just way more together. The front and back of the car work together a lot more. In traffic, it’s way better. Everything about it has been way better for us. It is weird how it seems some of the Ford teams don’t feel the same, but for us, last year we were so far off that anything was going to feel like an improvement. I feel like Kansas is a place where we can go and run well.”

The Kansas layout looks simple, but is that simplicity a bit deceptive when it comes to turning consistently fast laps?

“Kansas is fairly simple. Out of all the mile-and-a-halves that we go to, I would say in some ways it’s probably the least technical, but in other ways it’s one of the more technical tracks, just because it seems like for whatever reason, especially the last couple of years, Kansas has become a track where everybody runs on the fence. So it’s really, really hard to pass there. Your car does have to be really balanced there just to be able to pass anybody and not get tight behind guys. Any time you run the fence, there’s a technical aspect to it, but at the same time, it’s so high-speed, it’s not like we’re in there doing a lot of stuff with the pedals, but there’s a lot of commitment that comes with that as far as understanding the downforce and where you put your car compared to others. And the other thing that’s really hard about Kansas is just the wind. It seems like that racetrack, more than anywhere we go, your car drives totally different on one end than the other just because of the direction of the wind and how windy it is when we’re there.”

Kansas is another track where you had success in the Xfinity Series. In fact, you ended your career in the series there with a win. What made Kansas work for you in an Xfinity Series car?

“We just had really good stuff, truthfully. I think anybody could’ve driven that thing to win when we won there in the playoffs. I don’t know how many laps we led, but it felt like we led every single one of them. Our stuff was just extremely good, and that’s what it takes at Kansas. It’s one of those places where you’re only going to go as fast as your car allows. It’s a place where the driver, out of all the mile-and-a-halves, probably makes the least amount of difference just because it is so fast. (Kevin) Harvick said all the time, ‘You can’t make a slow car go fast,’ and that’s the truth when you go to Kansas. If your car’s not nearly perfect, it’s going to be a long day for you. So, hopefully, we can take what we’ve learned this year and apply it to Kansas. I feel like at Texas our car was 85 percent, 90 percent close to being perfect, so I feel like we’re right on that window of finding what perfect is, as close as you can be to that. You’re never 100 percent, but you can get to 98, 99 percent, and if we can do that, then we can go to Kansas and run well.”

How much different is a NASCAR Cup Series car at Kansas compared to what you were used to when you were there in an Xfinity Series car?

“The NextGen car is kind of different everywhere. The biggest thing when you got to the Cup Series is that in Xfinity, there are probably only two or three guys whose cars are really, really good and the rest were way off. And if you got to Kansas and you were off, you were way off. But you get to the Cup Series, there are now 25 guys whose cars drive pretty dang good. It just makes it way tougher. I don’t know what my stats have been like at Kansas but they definitely haven’t been good, so hopefully we turn that around when we go back there.”

Your introduction to Kansas was pretty amazing. In the ARCA race in 2016, you won the pole, led 67 of 100 laps, won the race, and that was during a dominating ARCA season. How big of a deal was that win and that kind of domination when you’re really trying to stake your claim to being a professional racecar driver?

“It was huge. ARCA finished their season at Kansas when I was racing there, and we were able to wrap up the championship before even going to Kansas that year. When you already have won the championship, you want to go out winning the race, right? We went in there, sat on the pole and won the race. It was cool. I knew when I ran that race it was probably going to be the last ARCA race I would ever run, so you want to go out on top. But also, I didn’t have anything for sure going into 2017. I was obviously talking to a couple of Truck teams, and when I won that race, that was finally when Ford came and said, ‘Hey, we want you to drive next year for us.’ So it was a big deal to win there and I think about it every time I go back, even though it was eight or so years ago now. That’s kind of where it all started, in a sense. After that weekend was when I finally signed my Ford contract, so it’s always cool to go back.”

You, crew chief Richard Boswell and the entire No. 14 team have been steadily chipping away at the points and rising up the leaderboard. What are some of the things that you and the team have been doing to find that improvement?

“It’s a lot of little things. I’d say the biggest thing is we’ve just tried to be way more consistent with what we bring to the racetrack. In the past, not that we would do a total 180 every week, but I felt like we never really built on anything. We were always like, ‘This looks way better, let’s go do this.’ The next week, it was ‘This looks way better, let’s go do this.’ We just didn’t have a lot of consistency in what our cars were doing. Over the offseason, Boswell and I kind of talked – in the Xfinity Series, that’s kind of the same approach we had that first year, where I’d run a (Kevin) Harvick setup one week and a Cole (Custer) setup another week. And going into 2020, we were just, ‘Let’s just build a setup and let you figure out how it drives and kind of chip away at it little by little.’ That’s kind of the approach we went into this year with, let’s just go back to last season and look at the few racetracks we ran well at, what were the similarities, and let’s just build on that and try to get the same type of driving racecar every week. That’s been big for us. I feel like unloading the car off the truck for practice, I know what the car should do every week. In qualifying, we’ve been good because we can kind of fine tune it and we can learn from it week in and week out. I feel like I’ve done more studying this year than ever before, and a lot of that just goes to having teammates who want to kind of do it with me. Noah (Gragson) and I sit down every Tuesday for an hour and a half. It’s me, Noah, Drew (Blickensderfer, No. 10 crew chief) and Boswell, and we just go through video and talk through things, and I’ve just been way more prepared every week when I go to the racetrack. It’s a lot of little things, but I’d just say trying to be more consistent is the biggest thing.”

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Holland, Michigan

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Plymouth, Wisconsin

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Shock Specialist: Brian Holshouser

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Dale Lackey

Hometown: Taylorsville, North Carolina