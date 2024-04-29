Single Day tickets go on sale tomorrow for NASCAR Xfinity Series event

Pacific Office Automation 147 set for May 31 – June 1 at Portland International Raceway

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 29, 2024) – Single Day ticket sales launch tomorrow (April 30) at 10 a.m. PT for the third annual Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway (PIR), May 31 – June 1. Tickets are available at RacePortland.com for the race weekend headlined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series and an ARCA Menards Series West race on Friday late afternoon.

Starting tomorrow morning, Friday and Saturday General Admission tickets will be available for $25 and $60, respectively. A 2-Day General Admission ticket is just $75. Single Day Grandstand seats will also be available offering the best vantage points at PIR. Children 12 and under are granted free General Admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

“We are excited to see both returning race winners and rising stars of NASCAR compete across both days of the 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147. From Marco Andretti to A.J. Allmendinger, we will have some of the biggest names in racing in Portland for an action-packed weekend,” said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the event at PIR. “We look forward to seeing all our terrific Pacific Northwest race fans back at PIR one month from now!”

The jam-packed weekend of racing begins on Friday, May 31 at PIR where fans will experience exciting sports car competition from PRO3 and ARCA Menards Series West stock car action. At 5 p.m. PT, the ARCA field featuring veteran NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Marco Andretti, defending series champion Sean Hingorani and returning Portland ARCA winner Landen Lewis will take on the twists and turns of PIR for 57 laps.

On Saturday, June 1, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take the track for qualifying, autographs and the feature 75-lap race. The 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 will boast a competitive field of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers including three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen (Kaulig Racing) and the past two Portland race winners – A.J. Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing) and Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing). In 2022, Allmendinger won the inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 after coming from the very back of the field to take the lead on lap 72 of 75. In 2023, Cole Custer beat Justin Allgaier to the finish line by 0.142 seconds after taking the lead late after an overtime restart.

In addition to Single Day tickets, 2-Day Grandstand seats and 2-Day parking passes are still available offering the best weekend value for fans. Grandstands are filling fast, so act soon to secure the best seats for both days.

All ticket pricing and options and event updates including the weekend schedule are posted at RacePortland.com. Stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland or by signing up for the E-Club on the website.

About Pacific Office Automation 147:

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the Pacific Office Automation 147. PIR is a 1.97-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under Portland Parks & Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. The 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 marks the third annual NASCAR Xfinity Series event at PIR. The inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 in 2022 featured the first visit to the Pacific Northwest by a NASCAR national racing series since 2000. The Pacific Office Automation 147 is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which also promotes the 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix (June 29-30, 2024) ABB FIA Formula E event and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 23-25, 2024) NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at PIR.

For more information, visit RacePortland.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @PortlandGP or follow updates on Twitter @Race_Portland and Instagram at @Race_Portland using #NASCARPortland.