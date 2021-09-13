Why bitcoin betting is better than other payment methods

Betting becomes easier every year. If 10 years ago, to make a bet on the outcome of a match, you had to go to the bookmaker’s office, now you don’t even need to leave the house. It is enough to download the application or visit the website. Now, conventional payment methods such as a bank card or terminal are gradually replacing bitcoin. It is a digital cryptocurrency used by millions of people around the world.

Why crypto betting are more profitable than usual

More and more bettors are choosing to bitcoin betting. Cryptocurrency, unlike ordinary dollars and rubles, has many advantages:

anonymity;

saving time and money;

independence;

safety.

Bitcoin betting is a godsend for betters who value anonymity. You do not need to provide personal data to invest in cryptocurrency. You can create a wallet using an anonymous service. Sometimes a phone number is enough, but it may not be tied to an ID. Moreover, in some cities, there are special crypto maps where you can buy bitcoin anonymously. However, there, without verification, you can buy a cryptocurrency for no more than $ 750. The exact amount varies by company and country.

Crypto rates help save money because the transaction fees are orders of magnitude lower than in banks. sports betting cryptocurrency also attracts with security, because data on transfers is stored in a database created using blockchain technology. By making crypto betting, you can earn not only a positive outcome of the match but also increase your assets, thanks to the fluctuation of the bitcoin rate. It is known that hundreds of thousands of people have become millionaires due to the rapid rise in the value of BTC.

Features of sports betting in Bitcoin

Dozens of bookmakers are now offering bitcoin sports betting. For beginners who are just starting to be interested in cryptocurrency, first, you need to create a wallet. It is enough to choose a convenient service. Among the popular ones are Coinbase, Electrum, Trust. Then it must be replenished in an accessible way.

A bitcoin sportsbook may offer to use cryptocurrency on the platform in the following ways:

accepting bitcoin, converting to fiat, withdrawing in dollars, euros, rubles, and other real currencies;

accepting bitcoin, betting, and withdrawing funds also in cryptocurrency.

Bookmakers have recently begun to appear, which are completely created using blockchain technology. Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency that many bookmakers accept. Some exchanges also allow replenishment of the deposit using ethereum, dogecoin, bitcoin cash.

A good bitcoin sportsbook that is suitable for both beginners and professionals is Sportbet. The site attracts stylish, simple, and straightforward interfaces. You can place bets on different sports: football, basketball, table tennis, computer games. There is a live mode with broadcasts of events.