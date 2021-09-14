First 5 Mods | 2021 F150

AmericanTrucks’ New Video Breaks Down the Best Starter Upgrades

PAOLI, Pa. (September 13th, 2021) – AmericanTrucks’ (AT) host, Justin Dugan heads up the latest episode of AT’s “The Haul” YouTube series. The new video shows 2021 F150 owners where to begin when modifying their rig. Justin’s top 5 list includes functional mods, appearance upgrades, and parts that combine a little bit of both. The video arms 2021 F150 owners with the confidence to get started with guidance from an industry expert.

In this episode of “The Haul” I’m giving you my top 5 modifications for that brand new F-150 at home — Justin Dugan

Beyond selling car parts, AT is committed to supporting truck owners on a quest to personalize their rigs. In addition to AT’s detailed tech guides and customer builds, videos like this provide 2021 F150 owners with the inspiration and know-how to sift through all the options and get modding. The parts highlighted in AT’s new episode include the Mammoth 2.50-Inch Front Leveling Kit, Proven Ground Low Profile Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Weathertech Floor Liners, Magnaflow 3-Inch Street Series Single Exhaust System, and new wheels and tires. Justin talks about cost and options for each mod, providing before-and-after footage and sound bites where appropriate.

AT’s new episode of “The Haul” motivates 2021 Ford F150 owners to bite the bullet on their first upgrades. The video breaks down 5 starter mods along with the reasons for each choice. Customers can head to AT’s website to check out the product specs and customer reviews on all the aftermarket parts mentioned in the video. Viewers are also invited to subscribe to AT’s YouTube channel to stay on top of all upcoming 2021 F150 content.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-september-2021.html

