GOODGUYS ROD & CUSTOM INVADE NO LIMITS, TEXAS FOR 28th ANNUAL SUMMIT RACING LONE STAR NATIONALS

· More than 2,000 hot rods and classics on display in speedway infield

FORT WORTH, TX (Sept. 14, 2021) – More than 2,000 hot rods, customs, classics and muscle cars will invade Texas Motor Speedway Sept. 24-25 when the Goodguys Rod & Custom show makes its third and final stop of 2021 at No Limits, Texas for the 28th annual Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals.

Featured events during the Goodguys weekend include the Goodguys Autocross Series (featuring a 16-car “Big Hoss Shootout”, Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition, burnout competition, Summit Super Shopping Experience and Swap Meet and Cars 4 Sale Corral.

The Team Texas race car driving school will provide four-lap stock car rides for an additional fee. There’s also a Kids Zone with free arts and crafts, games, prizes and more.

Spectator gates open each day at 8 a.m. and close Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Advance tickets for adults start as low as $18 per day Friday and Saturday, with advance Sunday adult tickets $13. Kids aged 7-12 just $10 per day and free to children six and under.

Visit the Goodguys website at www.Goodguys.com for further information.

For complete information on the GoodGuys Cares health and safety guidelines, please click https://good-guys.com/pdf/cares/GGCares_SLSN21.pdf.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend begins Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT with the 200-lap Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, the fourth race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. The green flag to start the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the seventh race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is scheduled to wave Sunday, Oct. 17, shortly after 1 p.m. CT.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the Oct. 16-17 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s 25th Season of Speed by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.

About Texas Motor Speedway:

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports stadiums in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the world’s largest TV that make it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series as well as the NTT IndyCar Series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Since opening in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway has generated an annual economic impact of approximately $300 million to the North Texas region. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.