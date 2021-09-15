Search
Speedway Motorsports Brings NASCAR Back to Circuit of The Americas for 2022

By Official Release
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) passes race fans during the Inaugural EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, May 23, 2021. (HHP/Tom Copeland)

AUSTIN, Texas – Race fans will experience another unforgettable weekend of NASCAR in Austin, Texas, when the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), Xfinity Series (NXS) and Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) return to Circuit of The Americas (COTA), March 25-27, 2022.

NASCAR at COTA will take place during a more temperature-friendly time of the year for central Texas in March of 2022 compared to the mid-May races earlier this year. The action-packed tripleheader will Keep Austin Wheeled with the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix (NCS), Pit Boss 250 (NXS) and Toyota Tundra 225 (NCWTS).

“Our inaugural NASCAR at COTA race weekend was truly an experience like no other,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “We’re already planning so much more for fans next season — more fun, more access and more camping. We look forward to working again with COTA CEO Bobby Epstein and his staff to produce another spectacular NASCAR event weekend in Austin for 2022.”

Earlier this year, Chase Elliott (NCS), Kyle Busch (NXS) and Todd Gilliland (NCWTS) battled Mother Nature and their respective fields to make history, winning the inaugural NASCAR races at the world-renowned, 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course.

Tickets:

Tickets for the March 25-27 NASCAR at COTA tripleheader weekend are on sale now at NASCARatCOTA.com/Tickets. Three-day weekend packages for adults start at just $79 and just $10 for kids 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website. Full race weekend schedules will be announced at a later date.

Official Release
