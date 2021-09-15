Tradition Continues as Coca-Cola 600 Returns Memorial Day Weekend and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Remains in October Playoff Slot for 2022

The 63rd running of the iconic Coca-Cola 600 will take place May 29, 2022, in its traditional Memorial Day Weekend spot on the NASCAR schedule

The Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 returns as the cutoff race for the second round of the NASCAR Playoffs, slated for Oct. 9, 2022

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 15, 2021) – History. Tradition. NASCAR. With NASCAR’s 2022 Cup Series schedule now official, fans can make plans to visit Charlotte Motor Speedway for two of the biggest event weekends of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, which will maintain their familiar May and October weekend dates next season.

As it has for more than six decades, Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the iconic Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend, running NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine on Sunday, May 29, 2022. As a prelude to the crown jewel event, Charlotte Motor Speedway will honor the service men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces with a rousing pre-race salute to the troops that’s worthy of being called America’s largest Memorial Day Weekend celebration.

Maintaining its elimination slot as the final race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday, Oct. 9, will again prove pivotal for drivers chasing the 2022 Cup Series championship. The innovative 2.28-mile, 17-turn course will push drivers to the breaking point and end the title hopes of four worthy contenders.

“For more than 60 years, the Coca-Cola 600 has exemplified resilience, determination and grit – characteristics that also define the brave service men and women to whom we pay tribute each Memorial Day – so it’s fitting that the peerless race remains on its traditional holiday weekend,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “That, combined with the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400’s pivotal place in the second round of the Cup Series Playoffs gives fans plenty to look forward to next season, and our team is already hard at work making sure 2022 is our best year yet.”

Information regarding NASCAR’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series schedules for 2022 will be announced at a later date.

TICKETS:

Adult tickets and camping for both the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 and next season’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 can be purchased online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 800-455-FANS. Tickets start at just $49 for adults and are just $10 for children ages 12 and under.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.