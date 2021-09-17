RCR Event Preview – Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway… In 179 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the concrete Bristol Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, 35 top-five, and 71 top-10 finishes. The Welcome N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Tennessee short track, capturing nine wins, 37 top-five and 62 top-10 finishes.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live Friday, September 17, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Performance Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, September 18, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Performance Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Bristol Motor Speedway… In 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Dillon has one top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a career-best fourth-place finish in August 2016. He is a former winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track (August 2016).

Winner, Winner… Dillon has won at Bristol Motor Speedway on both the paved and dirt configurations. In addition to winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track in August 2016 (paved), Dillon was among the first drivers to compete on the track’s dirt surface earlier this season. He won two features and a heat race in dominating fashion in a 604 Crate Late Model for Corey Hedgecock Racing.

About Tracker Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Bristol Motor Speedway?

“Anything can happen at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s a short track and you can get caught up in things fast. Our goal as a team is to be consistent and to try and win.”

What’s going to be your top priority for the Bristol race weekend? Just finishing or going for a win?

“I think you’ve got to keep going for wins. Darlington and Richmond were both good races for us, but we have just as much potential at Bristol. We had a solid run here back in May, and I really think this team has the capability to back that up.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Food City/Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Bristol Motor Speedway… Reddick has two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning his best finish of fourth at the track last year. Reddick also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 0.533-mile track, collecting one top-five and four top-10 finishes there.

Winner, Winner… Reddick’s accolades at Bristol Motor Speedway include one win in five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.

NASCAR Playoffs… Last week, Reddick survived an eventful race at Richmond Raceway with a 14th place finish. He’s still well in contention for a spot in the Round of 12 heading into this weekend’s cutoff race in the NASCAR Playoffs.

About Food City… Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 134 retail supermarkets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia, including 109 pharmacies and 108 fuel/convenience stores. The company also owns and operates their own 1.2 million square-foot distribution center in Abingdon, VA. Food City offers a wide variety of services and conveniences, including in-store bakery/delis, floral boutiques, full-service meat and seafood departments with in-house butchers, locally grown produce, full service pharmacies, fuel centers, GoCart curbside pick-up, and home delivery. The Food City name is also synonymous with NASCAR racing through their title sponsorship of two of the sport’s most popular events, the Food City 500 and Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second longest in NASCAR.Learn more by visiting FoodCity.com

About Childress Vineyards… Childress Vineyards is a premier winery located at the southern gateway of the Yadkin Valley in Lexington, North Carolina. Owned by Richard Childress, NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame member, Childress Vineyards has been producing award-winning wines with the expertise of Winemaker Mark Frizsolowski. Open daily for tours, tastings, and lunch in the Bistro. Information about Childress Vineyards can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/childresswines/, on Twitter at @ChildressWines and on Instagram at Instagram.com/childresswines.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

How do you view the points now? Is it any different from how you looked at it in the last race of the regular season?

“Oh no. Not at all. As we saw with Darlington and Richmond, so much can happen. The pressure is on not just us, it’s on everybody. Now a different kind of pressure is on. The pressure of not screwing it up is upon you. And it’s very easy to let that get to you more so than being in the hole. Wherever you’re at, I feel like it’s just important to have the same mindset, whether you’re in the hole or whether your plus 30 or minus 30, the same things need to happen. It’s just about running a clean race and getting the most out of your day. Without practice, and throwing darts at a board without even looking at it and hoping you’re going to get a bullseye. Nine times out of 10, it’s not going to work; especially in the Cup Series. So, to win these races, being consistent and being close to the front all day and hitting on all the details are important. And I don’t think running fifth and winning, there’s a bit difference in how you approach those things. It’s just a matter of did you do your homework perfectly, where all the little details add up. Was there a difference? Was there not? I don’t feel like we’re in a must win situation. We had a little bit of a stumble, a trip-up, if you will. But thankfully, our team is ready for the challenge on Saturday night.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Brands Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway… Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, recording a fifth-place finish for Richard Childress Racing in June 2020. The 26-year-old has also competed in one NASCAR Truck Series race at the World’s Fastest Half Mile.

About Crosley Brands… For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs. For more information, please visit www.crosleybrands.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

There is one race left in the regular season for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. What do you hope to accomplish in Bristol to carry over to Vegas in Round 1 of the Playoffs?

“The main thing is to have a good, solid finish. I’m confident our Crosley Brands team has prepared a fast Chevrolet Camaro and we are going to give it everything we have as a team to finish the regular season on a high note. Every week when we show up to the track, our goal is to compete for the win, but if it’s not in the cards for that day, we need to get the best finish possible. If we do that on Friday night, our team will have a lot of momentum heading into Las Vegas. It’s always a blast racing under the lights at Bristol. I’m excited for the fast-paced action on the high banks and to be back at another short track.”