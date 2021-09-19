RCR Post Race Report – Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Navigate Twists and Turns En Route to Top-15 Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 15th

Start: 18th

Points: 17th

“Good job by everyone tonight on this Richard Childress Racing team. We fell behind a little in the middle of the race and went a lap down, but Justin (Alexander) came through clutch with a strategy call to get us back on the lead lap. After that, we were able to climb back into the top 15 in the final stage. We were just too tight to really make anything happen. Everyone on this Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team hung in there through all of the twists and turns tonight. And now, its on to Las Vegas.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the Food City/Childress Vineyards Team Finish 12th at Bristol, Miss the Round of 12 by Two Points

Finish: 12th

Start: 13th

Points: 14th

“Our Food City/Childress Vineyards team came up just a little short – two points to be exact – from advancing to the Round of 12. Our Chevrolet Camaro was tight at the start, Randall (Burnett) made the handling better, then we started to adjust to keep up with the racetrack. At the end of Stage 2, after having to pit a second time to fix a lug nut issue, we were a lap down and found ourselves trying to dig out of a hole. Winners never quit though, and our team certainly didn’t tonight. We kept clawing and ended up with a 12th place finish. One day a break will come our way but until then, we will continue to learn as a group. We may not be racing for a championship now, but there is still a lot of fight left in this team and we will make the most of these final races. Unfortunately, what stings the most is that we certainly gave up more than two spots over the course of this first round. At Darlington or being stuck a lap down at Richmond, there were a number of key opportunities that would have made the difference. It stings right now, missing the second round, but we still get to race for the next seven weeks. There are some good tracks coming up for our No. 8 team, so we will make the most out of those races and look to bring home a checkered flag before Phoenix.” -Tyler Reddick