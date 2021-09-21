Sheehan Aiming to Climb Top Ten at VIR Trans Am

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – September 21, 2021 – Round 11 of the TA2 division of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season gets underway September 24 to 26 at Virginia International Raceway. New Hampshire’s Tom Sheehan is well positioned in P7 out of 65 starters in the Drivers’ classification. Tom enjoyed a great weekend at VIR last year when he became the first driver in the history of Trans Am TA2 class racing to notch his 100th race start. The most experienced man on the grid then went on to finish in a highly creditable P7 in the 2020 Heacock Gold Cup, an all class, 42 car mega race that proved hugely popular with fans and viewers.

There were two such feature races at Watkins Glen earlier this month but the extra traffic caused lots of problems with both races marred by repeated and sometimes lengthy yellow flags. Nevertheless, Tom, piloting the trademark yellow No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang put in two terrific shifts in difficult circumstances. He climbed from his starting position on both occasions and finished in P11 and P10 in Saturday and Sunday’s races respectively.

It hasn’t been an easy season for Tom and the Damon Racing team the team is ready for a breakthrough, “Hard racing, though luck. We leave it behind us. Some sweat, a lot of sweat. Hard work but this team is going to have our day. We are excited to show what we have, time to put it all together.”

Recently chosen as one of Car and Driver Magazine’s top six road courses in the Nation, Virginia International Raceway is a multi-purpose road course which for Trans Am Racing uses the Full Course of 3.27 miles. Tom’s first sight of the track will be on Friday September 24 when there are optional Test Sessions at Noon and at 5:30 p.m. Official practice is at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday lunchtime with the qualifying session scheduled for 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. The feature race is over 31 laps of the circuit and goes green at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing; Instagram is TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter give us a follow @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/.

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!