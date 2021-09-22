Championship Deciding Weekend For Louis-Philippe Dumoulin at Delaware Speedway

Races 8, 9 and 10 – NASCAR Pinty’s Series – September 24 and 26, 2021

Events September 24: Canadian Tire 125September 26: Quick Wick Firestarter 125 & Pinty’s Fall Brawl 150 Track Delaware Speedway (Delaware, Ontario) – 1/2-mile oval Schedule (EDT) /Race Center · September 24: Canadian Tire 125 – Practice 3:45 pm | Qualifying 6:20 pm| Race 9:00 pm· September 26: Quick Wick Firestarter 125 – Practice 12:00 pm | Qualifying 1:45 pm | Race 3:55 pm· September 26: Pinty’s Fall Brawl 150 – Race 5:20 pm · Canada: TSN.ca et sur l’application TSN app | United States: TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold | Live Timing : nascar.ca/race-center/ Dates / Television (EDT) · Canadian Tire 125: TBD· Quick Wick 125: RDS2 – Friday October 22, 9:00 pm | TSN – Sunday October 17, 12:30 pm· Pinty’s Fall Brawl: RDS2 – Saturday, October 30 4:30 pm | TSN – Sunday, October 24, 1:30 pm

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), September 22, 2021 – Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team are seeking their third NASCAR Pinty’s Series championship (2014, 2018) over this Friday and Sunday triple-header at the paved half-mile Delaware Speedway track near London, Ontario. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is currently second in the title race, 11 points behind the leader.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has been able to stay in the lead group all season long, thanks to the hard work of the entire #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare Team building a new bespoke oval car for him during the off-season and providing him with a competitive car every time out that has allowed him to score one win, three podiums, four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes out of the seven races run so far this season. “We are aware of the importance of points. However, our strategy throughout the weekend will be to win the races. We are in “Go Mode” and aim to win every time out,” explained the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

Delaware Speedway

The top oval track drivers have been battling it out since 1960 at Delaware Speedway and today’s best will be on hand for the season finale this weekend to determine the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion.

“Delaware Speedway is a beautiful place. The track is bumpy with a worn surface, there’s a lot of history there. The relatively low banking and the straights make it easy to pass on the inside line while passing on the outside becomes possible late in the race depending on the ambient conditions. The track surface is warmer in the daytime practice sessions and becomes increasingly slippery in the evening races as the temperature drops, forcing changes in set-up from one race to the next,” concluded the veteran Quebec driver.

“Passion – Performance – Partnerships”

2021 RESULTS

Event Date RoadOval LP Dumoulin Start Finish Pos.Points Sunset Speedway (2 races) sunsetspeedway.ca 01-08 O 311 63 2/79 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières gp3r.ca 15-08 R 1 5 3/119 Circuit ICAR icarexperience.ca 28-08 R 5 3 2/160 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 04-09 R 2 1 1/207 05-09 3 11 2/240 Flamboro Speedway flamborospeedway. 12-09 O 9 7 2/277 Delaware Speedway delawarespeedway.com 24-09 O Delaware Speedway (2 races) delawarespeedway.com 26-09 O

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values dumoulincompetition.com

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

· Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

· In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

· 2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

· 2018: Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

· 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

· 2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

· 2014: Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

· 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

· 2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2011: Rookie of the year.

Rallying and Road Racing

· 2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres).

· 2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

· 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

· 2002: Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

· 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies.

· Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

