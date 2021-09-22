KENNINGTON LOOKING TO TAKE CASTROL EDGE DODGE TO VICTORY LANE

September 22, 2021. This weekend DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team return to familiar territory, Kennington’s home track of Delaware Speedway just outside London, Ontario. Beginning Friday and wrapping up Sunday the NASCAR Pinty’s Series will stage an unprecedented three races during one weekend to wrap up the 2021 season.

Kennington has scored three previous victories in the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge at Delaware and he’s looking to add to that total this weekend. In fact, in six previous Pinty’s Series events at Delaware, Kennington has finished no worse than fourth and has been on the podium in five of the six races.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Previews:

September 24th

Canadian Tire 125

Race eight of ten in 2021

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware

September 26th

QwickWick 125

Race nine of ten in 2021

This will be the eighth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware

September 26th

Pinty’s Fall Brawl

Race ten of ten in 2021

This will be the ninth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware

The Track: 1/2-mile paved oval

Best finish: Winner in 2009, 2010 and 2012

Career Victories: 21

Most Recent Win: Jukasa Motor Speedway 2020

DJ Quote: “This jammed schedule is going to be hard on everyone. We’ve had a lot of success here and that gives us some confidence going into this weekend. We’re coming off a second-place finish at Flamboro and I can tell you there’s nothing this whole Castrol team wants more than race wins to close out the year”.

TV & Live Streaming

The races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. The Canadian Tire 125 begins at 9PM Friday September24th. The Qwick Wick 125 will start Sunday at 3:55PM and the Pinty’s Fall Brawl will begin at approximately 5:20 PM ET.

Each race will also be televised on TSN and RDS2. Check local listings for dates and times.

