Spencer Davis ready for seventh Truck Series start of 2021 at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev.: It’s often been said that seven is a lucky number in Las Vegas and as the Spencer Davis Motorsports (SDM) team treks to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, driver Spencer Davis hopes the legendary tale lives up to its hype in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts.

Davis, the Dawsonville, Ga. native will make his seventh start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and looks to boost his Mooresville, N.C.-based team to a season-high finish in the 19th Truck Series race of the season.

Statistically speaking, the 1.5-mile speedway of Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been a solid track for the 22-year-old driver and ahead of his fifth Truck Series start in Sin City, he hopes to roll the dice and earn a top-10 under the Friday night lights.

In his four prior starts, Davis has wheeled to four top-20 finishes nestled with two top-15 finishes including a 13th in his Truck Series debut at Las Vegas in 2018 with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Last spring, he finished 12th in his family-owned entry.

Davis has completed all but two of the 536 laps available for a 99.6 percentage lap completion.

“Las Vegas has been a pretty good track for me,” said Davis. “We may not of had the best starting position over the last couple of years, especially last year with the pandemic and all, but we’ve been able to make steady gains throughout the race to put us in a good position for a solid finish.

“We have been working on this truck for a few weeks diligently preparing it for battle and I’m confident that will be competitive on Friday night.”

Davis says the lack of practice and qualifying has certainly helped his team from a financial standpoint, but it has also prevented some challenges during the early run of the race.

“It’s a huge cost-cutting measure for us to not have practice and qualifying, but that time you had spent dialing in your truck is now being done in a crucial part of the race which is Stage 1,” added Davis.

“Everyone is in the same boat, so I’m okay with that, but it has forced some of the smaller teams to be more aggressive on our setups to make sure we’re marching forward from the drop of the green flag with the intent to stay on the lead lap.

“Some races it has worked, others it has not, but I think it has definitely made us be a little more on top of our game before we leave the shop. I feel pretty good about the setup and hope we’re able to make some moves in that opening stage on Friday night.”

Spencer Davis Motorsports partner INOX Supreme Lubricants will serve as a major partner for Davis’s 30th career Truck Series race.

INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.

The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.

A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Excited to have a long-time friendship turn into a season-long partnership with INOX Supreme Lubricants,” said Davis. “I can’t thank Angel and James at INOX enough for their continued support and partnership with our small team.

“We use their products day to day on our race team and in our machines at our business. A quality product and amazing people helped bring this all together.”

Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Davis will lineup 34th for the 134-lap race.

﻿Melvin “Woody” Burns who started the year with SDM as car chief will continue in his new role as crew chief for the third consecutive NCWTS race.

Entering Las Vegas, Davis, 22, has 29 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).

Following Las Vegas, Spencer Davis Motorsports plans to compete at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Sat. October 2, 2021.

For more on Spencer Davis, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Davis Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@spencerdavis_29) and Twitter (@spencerdavis_29).

Stay connected with Spencer Davis Motorsports on Instagram (@teamsdm11) and Twitter (@teamSDM11).

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Sept. 24, 2021, shortly after 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).