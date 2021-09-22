Drew Dollar – No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

Drew Dollar: Driver, No. 51 Sunbelt® Rentals Toyota

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overview:

Event: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Race 19 of 22 (Race 1 in the Round of 8), 134 Laps –30/30/74; 201 Miles

Location: Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway at (1.5-mile tri-oval)

Date/Broadcast: Sept. 24, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

The Data on Dollar:

Drew Dollar will make his sixth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in Friday’s 134-lap event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of an eight-race schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2021. It will be Dollar’s first career start in any series at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. He has two starts on mile-and-half tracks in Truck Series action this year, with a best result of 20th at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Sunbelt Rentals, the premiere rental company in North America, will serve as the primary sponsor on Dollar’s Tundra Friday and for one more race this season. After Thursday’s event, the remaining two races on Dollar’s schedule in the No. 51 Tundra this season are Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway (Nov. 5). Corey Heim will pilot the No. 51 Tundra at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Oct. 30.

Dollar has recorded an average finish of 24.2 across the first five starts of his Camping World Truck Series career. His best result was a 10th-place finish in his series debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

In addition to his part-time schedule with KBM in the Truck Series, Dollar is competing in a limited schedule in the ARCA Menards Series this season with Venturini Motorsports. Despite competing in only 11 of the 18 races, the 20-year-old driver ranks sixth in the championship standings behind the strength of an average finish of 7.7 across his 11 starts this year.

The Toyota Racing Development driver finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts. Dollar led 40 laps en route to his lone series victory at Talladega Superspeedway last June. He also finished inside the top 10 in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts in 2019, including a sixth-place finish in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The No. 51 team has won three times this season, including earlier this season on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track with Martin Truex Jr. KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch collected victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The team qualified for the owner’s portion of the playoffs by finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the point standings but were eliminated in the Round of 10.

Mardy Lindley is in his first season as a crew chief at KBM. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. In his only race atop the pit box at Las Vegas, Lindley earned a runner-up finish with Kyle Busch earlier this season.

Drew Dollar, Driver Q&A:



How do you prepare going to a track for the first time?

“A lot of the preparation for Vegas this weekend is coming from the Toyota simulator. I’ve been on that a good bit making a lot of laps and I’ve been watching races from there. It’ll definitely be different going to a new track, but I feel like it’s pretty similar to Kansas which is a track that I really like racing at in my Camry. I think we’ll be able to go to Vegas in the Tundra and have it be similar to Kansas and hopefully be good there.”

How much will you look at the notes your team has from when Kyle (Busch) raced the 51 at Las Vegas earlier this year?

“The KBM team always seem to bring super fast Tundras every time they go to Vegas. I feel like I always watch Tundras go to victory lane in Vegas, so it’ll be my job to do as well as I can, finish all the laps and keep the Tundra up front where it belongs.”

Drew Dollar Career Highlights:

Has one top-10 finish and an average result of 24.2 across five career Camping World Truck Series starts.

Across 33 career ARCA Menards Series starts has one win, 98 laps led, nine top-five and 23 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 8.3.

Picked up his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway June 20, 2020.

Finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts.

Recorded two top-five and seven top-10 finishes with 49 laps led across eight NASAR K&N Pro Series East starts in 2019.

Drew Dollar’s No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra:

KBM-054: The No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals team will unload KBM-54 for Friday’s race at Las Vegas. KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch has two victories driving this Tundra, including its maiden voyage at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. in July of 2018. Rowdy was victorious with it again this year in May at Kansas Speedway. In its most recent outing, KBM-54 finished second with Busch at Pocono in June.

Click Here for KBM-054 Performance Profile:

KBM Notes of Interest: