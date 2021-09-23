Haas F1 retains Schumacher, Mazepin for 2022

Uralkali Haas F1 Team confirmed that Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will remain with the organization for the 2022 Formula One season.

Haas, which is in its sixth season in F1 competition and first under the Uralkali title sponsorship, is ranked in 10th place in the constructors’ standings through the first 14 Grand Prix races of 2021 as the team has yet to record its first points of this season. The team is also embarking in its first season featuring an entirely new driver lineup with Schumacher and Mazepin.

“We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year,” Guenther Steiner, Haas’ Team Principal, said. “[The year] 2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn Formula 1 – and as rookies – they’ve done a lot of that this year.”

Despite a difficult 2021 Formula One season, Haas has set its focus for the 2022 season that will feature new aerodynamic regulations as the team aims to regain its competitiveness.

“It’s been a tough season for sure with the package we’ve had, but at the same time [Schumacher and Mazepin] both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigors of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings – both internally and externally,” Steiner added. “Now as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we’re confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula 1 careers.”

Schumacher, the 2020 Formula 2 champion and the son of seven-time F1 champion, Michael Schumacher, is currently ranked in 19th place in the drivers’ standings while embarking in his first full season in F1 competition. His best result in F1 to date is 12th place at the Hungarian Grand Prix in early August.

“By being part of the Formula 1 field, I am living my dream,” Schumacher said. “The first year together with Haas F1 is very exciting and instructive, and I’m sure I can bring all the experience I’ve gained into the coming year. New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the entire Haas F1 team and the support of Ferrari – of course I believe this will bring us closer to the field in the 2022 season and we will be able to fight for points. I’m looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger, and I’ll do everything I can from my side to move us forward. Finally, I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for the trust they continue to give me and the support they have shown me over the years.”

Mazepin, who finished in fifth place in last year’s F2 standings with two victories and is the son of Dmitry Mazepin, chairman and core shareholder of the Uralchem Integrated Chemicals Company, including the title sponsor for Haas, is also competing in his first full season in F1 competition. His best result to date is 14th place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in early June and he is ranked in 21st place in the drivers’ standings.

“I’m very excited for next year, the new car and simply just to get the opportunity with Haas F1 Team and grow together with them,” Mazepin said. “I think we will come out strong next year.”

Haas’ full driver lineup for 2022 comes a week after the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team confirmed that Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will serve as the team’s competitors for the upcoming season. That all but leaves one of the 20 F1 seats for 2022 that is yet to be filled, which is at Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen. Valtteri Bottas, who currently competes with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, is set to join the organization next season to replace the retiring Kimi Räikkönen while Alfa Romeo’s second competitor, Antonio Giovinazzi, has yet to announce his plans for 2022.

With the Haas F1 Team set for 2022, the team is also set to compete in the upcoming Grand Prix event at Sochi Autodrom in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, on September 26.