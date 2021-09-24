3 Useful Tips to Prepare Your Car for the Ultimate Camping Experience

There are very few things that add a breath of fresh air to your life as profoundly as camping. Imagine waking up to the harmonious chirping of birds while a soft morning breeze caresses your hair. Add to that the sight of the sun’s rays painting the sky in a zillion shades of red, orange, and yellow.

That’s camping for you.

When it comes to camping prep, most people think about all the gear and utilities they’re going to need during the getaway. Amidst that rigmarole, you might end up ignoring an important element that ensures a stress-free camping experience.

If you haven’t guessed yet, it’s your car. Your car is more than just a means for you to reach the campsite. It’s your biggest ally for a seamless escapade to the woods. Whether you need space to store all your belongings or want to set up a dining table, your vehicle will come to your rescue.

In this blog, we’ll discuss a few simple ways to prepare your car for a smooth and hassle-free camping getaway. Let’s get started.

1. Visit a Trustworthy Auto Repair Service

You want your car to be in perfect shape before you go out camping. That involves more than filling the gas tank and topping up the wiper fluid. It’s always a good idea to get your vehicle inspected at an established auto repair service, such as AG Automotive.

From the brake cables and coolant to the battery and engine – auto repair services will run a thorough inspection of your car. It’ll help identify any potential faults that could aggravate while you’re camping.

If your car is due for scheduled maintenance, make sure you get it done before heading for the campsite. Check whether the door locks are working properly. Also, if your car needs any immediate repairs, make sure you get those done before the trip.

2. Don’t Skimp on Accessories

You don’t need a luxury car for the most comfortable camping experience. Irrespective of the type of car you own, you can always upgrade it using the right accessories. Whether you want to convert the back of your car into a tent or use it to store perishable foods, you’ll find plenty of accessories to make it possible.

The most essential car accessories for camping include:

Dashboard organizers

Portable coolers

Trash cans

Window screens

Smartphone chargers

Make sure you keep a pair of jumper cables handy to jumpstart your car’s battery. The last thing you want is to get stranded in a deserted forest with a dead car battery and spotty internet connectivity.

You could also take your camping experience up a notch by investing in fancy accessories, such as a rooftop tent for your car. Or you could even get campings screens to cover the windows and keep the sultry heat waves away from your vehicle. If you have a tendency to misplace your car keys, consider getting a Bluetooth-powered key tracker as well.

Similarly, if you aren’t particularly adept at pitching your tent, get a portable air mattress to sleep comfortably in your car. When it comes to camping, the list of essential car accessories is endless. Make sure you invest in high-quality and sturdy accessories that won’t falter while you’re in the middle of nowhere.

3. Don’t Ignore Security

Here’s the thing – car thefts are more common than you’d like to believe. In fact, automobile thefts in Oregon have increased by 9% between 2019 and 2020. Whether you’re within the city limits or out on a campground, the last thing you want is to deal with the aftermath of your car getting stolen.

The good news is that new-age car models are equipped with a ton of security enhancements to prevent theft. Nevertheless, it’s always a good idea to take additional precautionary measures before you go out camping.

To begin with, etch your car windows with the vehicle registration number. That makes it easier to track your car down even if it gets stolen. Also, if your car has a keyless lock, consider investing in a steering wheel lock for added protection. Installing a dashcam with in-built intelligent parking mode is a clever idea too.

Apart from getting your car ready for a camping trip, you should also focus on learning basic car maintenance and repair skills. At the very least, you should know how to check and refill the wiper fluid, as well as change a flat tire. The idea is to be prepared for any unforeseen challenge you come across while you’re in a secluded campground.

What steps do you follow to prep your car before a weekend of camping? Share your suggestions in the comments section below.