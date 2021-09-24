GMG Ready For The Roar on the Shore in Long Beach

With a storied history consisting of tense competition, embattled victories, and one of the most difficult courses on the racing calendar, GMG welcomes back its home race, The Long Beach Grand Prix, after the event was red flagged for 2020. 2021 will mark the 15th anniversary of GMG’s first entry back in 2006, driving a Porsche 996 Cup Car in the World Challenge series, now known as SRO Competition. Since then, GMG has competed at the same circuit with the ALMS series in 2010 and 2011.

While the technical and difficult track hasn’t changed, GMG will face a new challenge this year, entering the highly competitive class of IMSA GTD, fielding the formidable Porsche 911 GT3R. Combined with a team of unwavering and steadfast work ethic, GMG have made every possible preparation to continue the success they’ve enjoyed on the Streets of Long Beach.

Sitting just 25 minutes south of the famed the circuit resides the Headquarters for GMG’s performance tuning, engineering, and race shop. Because of the proximity to Long Beach, this event is their home race and personal proving grounds for their line of performance parts that carry the moniker, “proven on the track, refined for the street”.

Kyle Washington, James Sofronas’ Co-Pilot, who acquired his first Porsche Cup and GT3R race Car less than 2 years ago, has made a tremendous impact in the racing world in that short amount of time. He‘s secured impressive finishes in the SRO GT3, recently battling for a 3rd place in GT America class at Road America.

The duo of James and Kyle initially met at the acclaimed Thermal Club, a gorgeous, world-class motorsports facility, located just outside of Palm Springs which will also play host to GMG’s new 25,000 sq ft. motorsports facility opening in 2023. Their friendship has developed into a strong bond, a bond that will help them co-pilot their GT3R in this weekend’s highly anticipated Roar on the Shore event.

James Sofronas — “I’m extremely excited to be back at Long Beach! The atmosphere for this event is electric and I have always looked forward to competing here since my first time back in 2006. To have Kyle Washington as my teammate makes it extra special as we’ve been training together for the last 18 months to build up to an event like this. Being our home race, we’ll have many friends/family members and guests in attendance and the GMG crew is ready for the challenge. Kyle is an extremely talented athlete and combined with his tenacity, has proven that the hard work he puts in pays off. He’s also an amazing friend and when we are racing together, there is no lack of excitement when he is in our paddock. This event is going to be an epic. I want to thank all our sponsors, especially Circle Porsche who have been key to not only our racing, but have been so helpful in our street car performance side of our business. Mike Earnst and his team are first class every time and we couldn’t do this without them.”

Kyle Washington — “This is a bucket list race for me, with James and I having worked so hard for nearly 2 years to be able to get here. The GMG team have become almost a second family to me and I feel very honored to battle for the podium knowing how much professionalism they’ve put into our car setup. I hope we can bring home a great result after this massive effort. I want to Thank my Family and everyone who’s been behind me not only here in Long beach, but during this entire season. Centr, Eboost, DraganFly, Seaspan, and Troy Lee Designs.”

Race time is 2:05pm PST and will be broadcast live on NBC Sports network.

