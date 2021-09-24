RCR Event Preview – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of only four active race tracks where team owner Richard Childress has yet to earn a NASCAR Cup Series victory. In 74 Cup Series starts at the Nevada tri-oval speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 11 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series capturing four wins, 14 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes in 56 starts.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, September 25, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Performance Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, September 26, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Performance Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… In 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dillon has two top-five and two top-10 finishes, including his best finish of fourth in March 2020. He is a former winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2015) and NASCAR Truck Series (2010).

About BetMGM… BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain (formerly GVC), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts’ U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway has always been one of my favorite tracks. It’s always been a rough place as far as Turn 1 goes. Being able to turn through the bumps is very important. In Turn 3, it is important not to miss the entry. It starts there. The track has gotten a lot of character over the last couple of years, and that is what makes it fun to drive on. You really have to challenge yourself to be disciplined on your marks. I really enjoy the track. I’m looking forward to going there this weekend in the BetMGM Chevrolet.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat Trials 11: Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Reddick has three previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, all behind the wheel of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The 25-year-old has previously found Victory Lane at the 1.5-mile track with wins in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2019) and the NASCAR Truck Series (2016), while also collecting a total of four top-10 finishes in eight starts between the two series.

Chasing a Trio of Wins in Vegas… With victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in both the Xfinity Series and Truck Series already under his belt, Reddick is looking to complete the trio in Sin City with a win in the premier series. The Corning, California native would only be the second driver to achieve this accomplishment.

About Cat Trials 11: Hot Wheels®… From the world’s largest game of Jenga to building the world’s tallest sandcastle with Caterpillar machines, the latest edition of Cat Trials arrives this Sunday, September 26. With a desire to showcase the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education, Cat Trials 11: Hot Wheels® is a salute to imagination. As STEM education expands globally, the Caterpillar Foundation recognizes that success in math and science is not a matter of inherent skill – it’s a matter of access. The foundation focuses on expanding access to STEM education in under-served communities in the US and around the world, while helping students pursue and enter STEM careers.

In Cat Trials 11: Hot Wheels®, two professional stunt drivers, Tanner Frost and Greg Tracy, performed unique stunts. From drifting and bunny hops to driving a car out of the bed of a giant off-highway truck and down a ramp to a ramp-to-ramp jump over five pieces of Cat equipment, the trial showcases the power of play and STEM education. Greg Tracy and Reddick will be available to the media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. PT.

About Caterpillar… Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What is your outlook heading into Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“Going to Vegas will be a good blast. Earlier this year at Vegas, we were at a rough point for our team. We were not happy with the pace of cars or a lot of things honestly. I believe we had to pit for a tire rub or loose wheel during the race; it just wasn’t the best day for us. We were really feeling down our ourselves leaving Vegas in the spring, so I’m excited to see how we have improved as a team going back. Our RCR Chevrolet Camaros have gotten much better from that point to now, so it’s going to be exciting to see how much better we are currently. Even though we are no longer in the Playoffs, we are not going to ride it out. We are going to be aggressive and keep getting better. We’ll see how it all plays out in our Cat Trials 11: Hot Wheels Camaro on Sunday.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Snider has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, starting from the pole position in two of the three events. The Charlotte, N.C. native has also competed in three NASCAR Truck Series races, posting a sixth-place result in 2018.

Let the Playoffs Begin… With Snider’s win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the third race of the 2021 season, the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team punched their ticket into the Xfinity Series Playoffs. The 26-year-old enters the Playoffs as the ninth seed and Saturday will mark the start of his first Playoffs appearance in just his second full season.

Looking Sharp at the Shop in Alsco Uniforms… Alsco Uniforms, the uniform industry’s best kept secret, will be the title sponsor of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alsco serves as the official uniform provider of RCR and has been instrumental in helping the race team navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with a full suite of hand soap, sanitizer, first aid kits and cleaning products. Check out Snider piloting the Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro in the Alsco Uniforms 302.

Myatt’s Mats… Several custom Alsco mats, featuring Snider and Alsco products, will be placed around property at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. If you find one of Myatt’s mats, please share on social with the hashtag #MyattsMats and tag @alscoinc.

About Alsco Uniforms… Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTES:

Week one of the Playoffs is here. How important is it to have a good run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“It sets the tone for your Playoffs for sure. I feel good about where we are as a team though. I didn’t have quite as good of a race as I would have liked in the spring Vegas, but it has always historically been a place that I run good at. The key to this first round is being consistent and running inside the top-10. If you do that, the results will start showing. Our No. 2 Alsco Uniforms team isn’t going to make any big changes and I think we will have the speed needed when moving forward into the Playoffs.”

How are you preparing for the next seven weeks?

“The good thing is here at Richard Childress Racing, I have Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick that I can lean on. Both have really good experience at the Cup Series level and obviously Tyler has won two Xfinity Series championships recently which is good advice to lean on. Tyler and I actually share the same trainer, so I see him often and then I come here to the shop to talk to Austin on a weekly basis to discuss how to approach things. Both have been extremely helpful, not just with driving race cars, but with dealing with stuff outside of the race car.”

With the Playoffs are starting, how do you reflect on your win at Homestead-Miami that now puts you in a battle for the championship?

“It’s really nice for sure. But it was both a benefit and drawback for me personally. It was benefit, because I’m obviously in the Playoffs. The drawback was that it forced me to really learn some hard lessons. I went into the season with a lot of confidence. The first three races – at Daytona, Daytona Road Course and Homestead – were really solid from being in contention for the win at both Daytona races and then winning at Homestead. I had a lot of confidence, but that confidence blinded some things that I wasn’t dealing with and addressing in order to move forward. The bulk of the season has been working on those things, learning how to do my job better and ultimately getting better overall. That is part of this job. The good thing is that we did win early though, which was a blessing, and it opened up some doors for me to get ready for this point of the season.”

As a competitor, how have you been able to separate some of the challenges throughout the season and make sure you’re prepared for these next few weeks?

“For me, it’s making sure I’m taking care of myself during this time. It’s so easy to become so focused and caught up in all this that you forget to let yourself have fun. I get to drive race cars, which is inherently a really fun thing to do. I can’t let the fact be lost that I’m getting to live out my dream thanks to my great partners – TaxSlayer, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Superior Essex, Crosley Furniture and Alsco Uniforms – and have the chance to drive for a great team at RCR. I have to keep things in perspective, not lose focus of my goals and not stare too far down the road.”