VeeKay to remain at Ed Carpenter Racing for 2022 IndyCar season

With the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season set to conclude, Ed Carpenter Racing confirmed that Rinus VeeKay will be remaining with the organization and as a full-time driver of the No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet for the 2022 IndyCar season.

The 21-year-old native from Hoofddorp, Netherlands, is campaigning in his second full-time season in the IndyCar Series. He notched his first career win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in May 2021 after leading 33 of 85 laps and beating pole-sitter Romain Grosjean. Since his first IndyCar win, he achieved another podium result after finishing second in the first of a Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader feature in June and four additional top-10 results, including an eighth-place result in the 105th annual running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. Despite being absent for the Road America event in June due to sustaining injuries from a cycling accident, he is currently ranked in 11th place in the standings, trailing the top-10 mark by a single point.

The 2022 IndyCar Series season will mark VeeKay’s third full-time stint in the series, with the season set to commence at the Streets of St. Petersburg in Florida on February 27.

“I am very excited to have another season with Ed Carpenter Racing,” VeeKay said. “We made so much progress this year. I had my first win in INDYCAR and made many great memories. Next year, we can be better than we’ve ever been. We want to be championship contenders, to go for even better results, more frequent wins and podium finishes. The atmosphere at ECR is perfect for that. It feels like a group of friends who are eager to work hard for strong results. I am excited to continue that in 2022 and not having anything change.”

“I want to thank Ed Carpenter for giving me the opportunity to drive for another season,” VeeKay added. “Ed was the one that gave me the chance to be able to prove myself in INDYCAR, and I am very grateful to him. Thank you to Tony George, Stuart Reed and the entire team, every single person who makes this possible. I am the one driving, but there is a whole team behind me working day a night to give me a good, reliable car. I also really appreciate the support of ECR’s partners, including SONAX and Direct Supply, for allowing us to work hard, improve and take a big step forward this offseason.”

Starting his racing career in karting in 2009, VeeKay is a former competitor of the MRF Challenge Formula 2000, the USF2000 and a former champion of the Pro Mazda Championship. He also achieved the 2019 F3 Asian Winter Series title and was the runner-up in the 2019 Indy Lights championship battle, where he won six races while competing with Juncos Racing.

In 2020, VeeKay made his IndyCar debut when he replaced Spencer Pigot as driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing, beginning at Texas Motor Speedway in June. Throughout the 14-race scheduled in 2020, VeeKay earned three top-five results, including his maiden podium result in the first of an Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course doubleheader feature in October after finishing third. After finishing 14th in the final standings, VeeKay was named the 2020 IndyCar Rookie of the Year.

“I am very happy that Rinus will be back behind the wheel for ECR in 2022,” Ed Carpenter, team owner, said. “Rinus has continued to show that he has the talent and work ethic to be a champion and that’s the goal of our team. We look forward to more success next season.”

The remainder of Ed Carpenter Racing’s driver lineup for the 2022 IndyCar Series season will be determined at a later date.