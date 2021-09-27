KENNINGTON TAKES ANOTHER WIN!

-Finishes season strong in Castrol Edge Dodge

September 26, 2021. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team were not ready to sit back after winning the first of three races scheduled at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario on Friday night. Kennington snagged another win Sunday afternoon to make it back-to-back victories in the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. However, his bid for a weekend sweep was derailed by a couple of flat tires.

The thousands of laps logged at Delaware Speedway during his career certainly gave Kennington a leg up, but the #17 Castrol Edge driver faced significant challenges in each race. Starting on the outside of row one in the first of the Sunday events Kennington remained near the front for the entire 125-lap race. He seized the opportunity with only a handful of laps remaining in the race to over the top spot for good and claimed his second win of the year and his fifth career victory at Delaware Speedway.

Kennington would roll off fourth in the second half of the twin bill, this time a 150-lap race. Trouble would strike early for the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge when he suffered a flat tire. With a determined effort Kennington kept pushing to get back to the front but suffered a second puncture late in the race again setting him back in the field.

With repairs made again the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge was one of the fastest cars in the field and Kennington gained several positions in the late stages to claim a fifth-place finish.

“What a weekend” exclaimed Kennington. “I’ve got the best race team anywhere, these guys worked so hard, amazing job. “I’m glad we got another one here at home, it’s great for Castrol and all our partners that help us. Happy to win one for my dad on his birthday”.

“It was nice to be back here in front of a great crowd and to have such a strong finish to the season. We’re going to have a lot of motivation through the off season, and we’ll be ready for action again in the spring” added Kennington.

DJ Kennington piloted the Castrol Edge Dodge to a third-place finish in the 2021 overall standings.

Television Coverage

You can watch all three races from Delaware Speedway this past weekend in the days ahead. The Canadian Tire 125 in on TSN Saturday October 2nd, at 2:30PM, RDS2 TBD. The Qwick Wick 125 on TSN airs Sunday October 3rd at 12:30PM, RDS2 is TBD, and the Pinty’s Fall Brawl airs on TSN Saturday October 9th at 1:30PM, RDS2 is TBD.

