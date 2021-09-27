THIRD CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE #47 WEATHERTECH CANADA | GROUPE BELLEMARE TEAM

Event September 24: Canadian Tire 125 September 26: Quick Wick Firestarter 125 & Pinty’s Fall Brawl 150 Track Delaware Speedway (Delaware, Ontario) – Oval Starts / Finishes · September 24: Canadian Tire 125 – 9th | 8th · September 26: Quick Wick Firestarter 125 – 9th | 6th · September 26: Pinty’s Fall Brawl 150 – 10th | 6th Dates / Network (ET) · Canadian Tire 125: TSN – Saturday, October 2, 2:30 PM | RDS2 (TBD)· Quick Wick 125: TSN – Sunday, October 3, 12:30 PM | RDS2 (TBD)· Pinty’s Fall Brawl: TSN – Saturday, October 9, 1:30 PM | RDS2 (TBD) Results Races results

Delaware (Ontario, Canada), September 26, 2021 – It was an action-packed weekend for the last three races of the season at the Delaware Speedway oval. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team showed up with confidence, both mechanically and in terms of driving talent, but nothing was won. Ninth on the grid for the first two races and tenth for the last race, the veteran fought hard to accumulate as many points as possible. This strategy paid off as the team won its third championship (2014 – 2018 – 2021). What a great way to mark the tenth year of partnership with WeatherTech Canada and more than twenty with Groupe Bellemare!

Emotions were running high at the podium as the team celebrated their achievement. Of note, all three of Louis-Philippe Dumoulin’s championships have been won with all-Quebec race-preparation teams (2014 with King Autosport – Martin Roy | 2018 and 2021 with Dumoulin Competition).

“Unique, epic, I can’t believe we did it again! Thanks to my partners WeatherTech Canada and Groupe Bellemare, so grateful; the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, everyone involved at Dumoulin Competition, the fans. I know it’s been a tough couple of years, but here we are, 2021 champions. Our team has done an amazing job, everyone at home, it’s unbelievable. I would also like to thank all those who could not be here with us and my brother, Jean-François, because this championship belongs to you too. You are all in our thoughts. We’re going to celebrate tonight and we’re all going to celebrate together,” explained Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Race Action Summary

Friday, September 24 – Canadian Tire 125 – 8th place

Practice and Qualifying

“We could have set a better time in practice, but we’re happy with the race set-up as it’s good for speed at the end of the race. Turn 3 was a bit problematic on my second lap in qualifying, which cost me one or two tenths of a second,” explained the driver who qualified in ninth position for the start of the first race of the weekend.

Race

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin started on the inside of the grid from ninth position and fluctuated between tenth and sixth place in the race, which was punctuated by four caution periods (covering 30 laps). The agility of his driving in traffic on each restart enabled him to maintain the pace and his position.

“The car was well set up for the colder evening weather and I was patient in the early stages of the race, keeping myself in position, close to the leaders. However, on my last restart, from the outside lane, with less than ten laps to go in the race, I lost two positions and we finished eighth.”

“We have collected important points for the championship, and we will all work on the car all day tomorrow to come back even stronger for the two races on Sunday. With a full house in the stands, the atmosphere was great it’s good to get back to normal short track racing,” said the driver now just five points behind the championship leader.

Sunday, September 26

Race 2 – Quick Wick Firestarter 125 – 6th place

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team started from ninth on the quicker inside lane and worked their way up to fourth. The veteran driver then played the perfect race strategy, taking advantage of all the incidents and caution periods (nine caution periods including one red flag). The race ended in overtime. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who restarted for the last run to the finish from 4th place in the outside lane, crossed the finish line in 6th place, giving him a seven-point lead in the drivers’ standings. However, it’s not all over yet, there is still a 150-lap race to go!

Race 3 – Pinty’s Fall Brawl 150 – 6th place and 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series CHAMPION

After setting the 10th fastest time in the first race of the day, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and his #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car started in the outside lane, a dangerous position in a tight group of drivers that jostle for position and often cause incidents. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin’s mission was to turn his 7-point lead into a 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series championship.

Mission accomplished!

“It was very difficult to start the weekend 11 points behind. We came to Delaware second in the driver standings. Alex Tagliani was very fast and did a great job all season long. D.J. Kennington was also close in terms of points in the standings. We focused all weekend to achieve our goal. The team got together and thought about the right adjustments to make to the car to win. The WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team was great. We improved the car throughout the weekend until we had what we needed today to win the title. I’m very proud because we worked as a team like never before during these three days,” concluded Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, so grateful to his team at Dumoulin Competition.

“Passion – Performance – Partnerships”

2021 RESULTS

Event Date RoadOval LP Dumoulin Start Finish Pos.Points Sunset Speedway (2 races) sunsetspeedway.ca 01-08 O 311 63 2/79 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivièresgp3r.ca 15-08 R 1 5 3/119 Circuit ICARicarexperience.ca 28-08 R 5 3 2/160 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 04-09 R 2 1 1/207 05-09 3 11 2/240 Flamboro Speedway flamborospeedway.com 12-09 O 9 7 2/277 Delaware Speedway delawarespeedway.com 24-09 O 9 6 2/313 Delaware Speedway (2 races) delawarespeedway.com 26-09 O 9 6 1 10 6 1

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values dumoulincompetition.com

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

· Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

· In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

· 2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

· 2018: Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

· 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

· 2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

· 2014: Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

· 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

· 2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2011: Rookie of the year.

Rallying and Road Racing

· 2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres).

· 2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

· 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

· 2002: Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

· 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies.

· Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

