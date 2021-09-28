Ryan Truex – Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Circle B Diecast / Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Talladega: “Our Circle B Diecast / Marquis Chevrolet looks awesome; I’m excited to get it on the track at Talladega,” said Truex. “We had a really solid run last week at Las Vegas, and we are looking to build on that at Talladega. This is usually a pretty wild race, but we’re going to do our best to stay out of trouble and be there at the end.”

Truex at Talladega: Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will mark Truex’s third start at the track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. His best finish of eighth came in 2016.

Truex also has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 2.66-mile track, with his best finish of 11th coming in 2012.

The New Jersey native has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: Truex will race with support from CircleBDiecast.com and Marquis this week at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I grew up playing with diecasts and collecting them, so it’s always neat when I can get behind the wheel of a Circle B Diecast livery,” said Truex. “Working with Brent and our creative team always means the scheme is going to be wild. They did a great job with this one and I think it’ll really stand out on the track. I can’t wait to do some superspeedway racing at ‘Dega!”

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.