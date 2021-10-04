Search
Newman Finishes 21st in Rain-Shortened Talladega Race

By Official Release
LINCOLN, Ala. (Oct. 4, 2021) – In a Monday afternoon attempt at a full race from Talladega Superspeedway, Ryan Newman finished 21st in a shortened event that saw just 117 laps completed, 71 shy of the scheduled distance.

Rain throughout Sunday afternoon initially postponed the event to Monday, where mostly clearly skies allowed for the race to start at 1 p.m. ET. Newman utilized his typical strategy on Superspeedways, dropping to the rear in the early laps, a position he would maintain throughout the afternoon.

Newman closed out the opening stage in 31st, then a brief rain shower halted action for just under 20 minutes at lap 74. The field at that point was racing to lap 94 when the race would be deemed official, and a multi-car incident just prior to the stage two end ultimately halted the action for good, with Newman in 21st.

Newman and the No. 6 team are back in action next weekend at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race coverage Sunday afternoon is set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC, and can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.



