The best way to experience the high profile in Dubai is to travel by car and experience the relaxed lifestyle of the Emirate. Touring the city or going to a shopping center in a sports car is a dream for many visitors. Moreover, using a Ford Mustang or a Chevrolet Camaro may also be the only option of getting anywhere in Dubai. As much as public transport is fairly speedy and comfortable, it does not compare to a personal car in either convenience or excitement.

Driving a Sports Car in Dubai

Sports cars usually boast a lightweight frame, superb handling, and fast acceleration. They epitomize impeccable style and prestige. Most vehicles of this kind come in a 2 or 4-seat configuration, either as a coupe or open-top convertible. Modern car models are equipped with the latest technology and a plethora of entertainment features. Altogether, they are perfect for business, romantic, or family trips.

Many companies offer a sports car for rent in the UAE for those who want to get under the skin of the amazing Dubai. You can choose any model you like from a fleet of cars that includes Lamborghini, Chevrolet, Ford, Ferrari, and McLaren makes. The competition is rife, so there are likely to be additional services. As a rule, companies bear the taxes and initial insurance costs.

The following are the Top 7 affordable sports cars for rent in Dubai:

Dodge Challenger;

Chevrolet Camaro;

Ford Mustang;

BMW 430i;

Dodge Charger;

Audi A5;

Porsche 718.

You can choose between a coupe, a corvette, or a convertible. Although companies regularly service the cars, clients are always asked not to exceed the speed limit and not to drive in the desert.

Renting a Sports Car in Dubai

Below are some aspects to consider if, for example, you plan to rent a Chevrolet Camaro in Dubai.

Driving Licence

Whether you travel for leisure or business, you need a valid passport, an entry visa, and a driving license that your country of residence issued to you.

Insurance

Insurance is always a part of the rental price, as officially required by the Road and Transportation Agency (RTA).

Car Rental Price

In addition to insurance, the rental price includes technical support and around-the-clock service for damage and repair.

Deposit

Every car rental company requires the customer to pay a deposit to rent any car. It protects both the vehicle and driver against any road damage. It also covers the fine the driver may incur on the road. Provided the driver returns the sports car in good condition, without any payments incurred, the deposit will be fully credited back to the driver’s bank account.

Conclusion

Although there are many ways to explore this bustling city of the Emirates, many visitors to Dubai prefer the freedom and comfort of renting a sports car. Rental companies are proud to offer both affordable and high-end vehicles that will please even the most discerning customers. Hiring a sports car may be the only option in Dubai where the first impressions count. These cars offer unprecedented security, comfort, and safety on the road.