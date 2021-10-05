TUSCANY MOTOR CO. EXPANDS LUXURY TRUCK LINE UP

RAM 1500 Badlander Joins Exclusive Lineup of Rugged Custom Trucks

OCTOBER 5, 2021, ELKHART, IN – Tuscany Motor Co., a division of FOX Factory Performance Vehicle Development, has expanded its portfolio of rugged lifted trucks with the debut of the RAM® 1500 Badlander. The Badlander’s signature aggressive design characteristics and exclusive components have been carefully adapted for the RAM 1500 model to create a new, stylish option for luxury truck enthusiasts.

This represents the first time Badlander name has been applied to a RAM truck from Tuscany Motor Co., featuring a striking design that combines power and performance for a lifted truck like no other. The custom designed RAM 1500 Badlander includes a bold looking custom front bumper, Tuscany proprietary “Fire” wheels in black, premium leather interior and custom stainless steel gauge cluster creating an exclusive look.

“The fully equipped RAM 1500 Badlander is available exclusively at select RAM dealers and is ready for rugged adventures in a luxurious environment,” said Drew Kerley, Director of Marketing, FOX Factory Performance Vehicle Development. “All Tuscany Motor Co. trucks provide a superior ownership experience that sets you apart whether you’re on the road or on an off-road adventure.”

Tuscany offers turn-key vehicles that are equipped and ready to drive off the dealership lot and are ready for your next journey. Each new RAM 1500 Badlander has undergone extensive propriety vehicle development, customization, and rigorous testing. Exclusive RAM 1500 Badlander features include:

Professionally upfitted while maintaining with FMVSS certification and a factory 3 year / 36,000-mile warranty directly from the dealership.

Manufactured with exclusive Tuscany components such as a custom grille and fender flares with custom paint, signature “Badlander” badging, custom performance exhaust with 5” dual tips and more.

The interior includes carbon fiber interior trim, “Badlander” leather door inserts and signature “Badlander” dash badge.

The suspension on the RAM 1500 Badlander is tuned for on-road comfort and extended capability off-road. Performance features include 37’’ BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain KM3 tires, a 6” BDS Suspension lift system paired with FOX 2.5 Performance Elite Shocks that deliver incredible performance and precise control. The remote reservoir on the FOX 2.5 Performance Elite Shocks can be adjusted for optimal ride and performance on any terrain.

“FOX Factory Powered Vehicles Development is a powerful group of leading vehicle brands bringing together unique market positions within the FOX family,” said Tony Pauly, Vice President Marketing, FOX Factory, Inc. “Tuscany Motor Co. is an established leader in luxury trucks built through strong relationships with Ford®, GM®, Shelby American® and Harley-Davidson.® We are very pleased that RAM has been added to the portfolio of exclusive vehicles.”

For more information on Tuscany Motor Co. and to find Tuscany trucks near you, visit tuscanymotorco.com. For additional information on the RAM 1500 Badlander, visit tuscanymotorco.com/ram-1500-badlander.

About Tuscany Motor Co.

Tuscany Motor Co., now a FOX Factory company, is part of a family of special vehicle manufacturers that have built over 200,000 custom vehicles from four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, and Indiana. Our goal is to be the undisputed leader in custom lifted truck manufacturing. As an approved special vehicles manufacturer of Ford, General Motors and RAM vehicles , our pursuit of perfection has materialized the most iconic vehicle designs in the history of our industry. Utilizing components formed of impeccable quality and fashioned through expert craftsmanship, our trucks are built to stand the test of time.