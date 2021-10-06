FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte ROVAL

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Office Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Sunday Race Info:

Race: Bank of America ROVAL 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 10/2:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 109 laps/252.88 miles

Track Length: 2.32 miles

Track Shape: Road Course

Express Notes:

Talladega Recap: Denny Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team scored a top-10 finish in a rain-delayed and rain-shortened race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Monday. The original event, scheduled to go 500 miles, was postponed on Sunday after just a couple pace laps as rains soaked the track before the first green flag could wave. Hamlin, in the pole position, led the field back to pit road as officials make the call to postpone until Monday. Resuming Monday afternoon, rain clouds still dropped occasional sprinkles on the 2.66-mile oval, including a shower that prompted an 18-minute red-flag period early in Stage 2. Hamlin dropped to the back of the pack early in the event, then got aggressive later when he knew rain could end the race prematurely as he pushed for a second straight win. He led three times for a total of six laps. The rains came again late in Stage 2, forcing another stoppage. That shower thoroughly soaked the track and caused NASCAR to call the event complete after running 117 of the scheduled 188 laps. Hamlin climbed out of his car with a seventh-place finish as Bubba Wallace earned his first Cup Series win.

Charlotte Preview: The Cup Series heads next to the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL (road course/oval hybrid) on Sunday for the final race in the Playoffs’ Round of 12. Denny Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team have already secured their spot to advance to the Round of 8. In his three career races at the ROVAL course in Charlotte, Hamlin has yet to be victorious.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Races: 3

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 0

Top-10: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Start: 18.7

Avg. Finish: 15.3

Hamlin Conversation – Charlotte:

What makes the Roval so challenging?

“There are a lot of interesting things about the Roval – how narrow the track is, so there’s a lack of passing zones. There’s not really a lot of run-off areas. So, there are a lot of challenges with the track itself and why it’s such a wild card. It’s very intricate in that sense. We don’t have as many playoff points as we’ve had in the past, so we’re going to have to be very smart with how we race that track.”

What’s your approach to those challenges?

“We have to make sure we put ourselves in a very smart position in hopefully getting a good starting spot, and that goes into how we prepared the week before. It’s been a track that’s been tough on me and my results. But, in general, we’re better on road courses this year than what we’ve been in the past, so I’m pretty optimistic.”

FedEx Office Along for the Ride at Charlotte: The Miami South team in D56 is proud to be leading the pack and going “Along for the Ride” on the FedEx #11 car in Charlotte. FedEx works hard to provide outstanding service every day and admires team members for their consistent hard work to support FedEx customers.

FedEx Office – Closest to Charlotte Motor Raceway: 7741 Gateway Lane NW, Suite 110, Concord, NC 28027, (704) 979-1971