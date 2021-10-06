Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte ROVAL

Charlotte ROVAL

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

2.28-Mile Road Course

2:00 PM ET

Location: Concord, North Carolina

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (32 of 36)

Radio: SiriusXM, PRN

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 29 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Resides: Mooresville, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 2nd

No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

22 TO THE GOOD: Kyle Larson holds a 22-point advantage over the cutoff position entering Sunday’s NASCAR Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte ROVAL. In 2021, he has accumulated 60 playoff points through six race wins (five points per win), 15 stage victories (one point per stage win) and winning the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship (15 points).

ROAD COURSE RINGER: In June at Sonoma Raceway, Larson won both stages and led 57 of 92 laps to capture his first Cup Series road course victory. At Watkins Glen International in August, the driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet ZL1 1LE led the final 26 laps to secure the victory on the serpentine layout. Overall, Larson has 20 starts on road courses in the Cup Series with two wins, five top-five finishes, eight top-10s and four stage victories (tied for second-most all-time). Two of those stage wins occurred at the Charlotte ROVAL which tie him for the most all-time on the 2.28-mile road course.

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: In 2018, Larson entered the elimination race at the ROVAL 17 points ahead of the cutline. He won stage one and led a race-high 47 laps that day but was involved in a multi-car accident on a restart while running second with six laps to go. Driving a car with heavy suspension damage, Larson was able to bounce off the wall in the final turn to grab one final position and finish 25th. The result landed him in a three-way tie for the final two playoff positions and the 2014 Cup Series rookie of the year advanced to the next round with a tiebreaker advantage.

SECOND TO NONE: Through 31 of 36 Cup Series races, Larson leads the series in wins (career-best six), stage wins (15), average start (6.6) and laps led (career-best 2,003) – 631 more laps led than his closest competitor. His 16 top-five finishes and 22 top-10s are both career-bests and tie him for the most in 2021.

TWO GRAND: Larson is one of only three Hendrick Motorsports drivers to lead 2,000 or more laps during a season. Jeff Gordon accomplished this feat three times (1995, 1996 and 2001) while Jimmie Johnson paced the field for more than 2,000 laps once (2009).

UPPING THEIR GAME: At 13.65 seconds, the No. 5 pit crew owns the quickest average time for four-tire pit stops in 2021. During the playoffs, their average time has been even quicker with a series-best 13.19 seconds. The over-the-wall crew is comprised of gasman Brandon Harder, jackman Brandon Johnson, tire carrier R.J. Barnette and tire changers Donnie Tasser (front) and Calvin Teague (rear).

YOUR CAR NEEDS: This weekend, Larson will drive the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. From the convenience of home, customers can select the category, make, model and vehicle packages that are important to them from the nearly 30,000 new, high-quality pre-owned and certified cars, trucks and SUVs available at HendrickCars.com. The website also makes it easy for customers to find one of Hendrick Automotive Group’s 93 dealership locations nationwide.

WE’RE HIRING: Hendrick Automotive Group is hiring more than 300 technicians at its dealerships throughout the country. Positions are open for all skill levels and offer tuition and training reimbursement. Interested people can apply at HendrickCars.com.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 25 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Resides: Dawsonville, Georgia

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 7th

No. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

ROUND OF 12 FINALE: The NASCAR Cup Series will head into the final race of the Round of 12 this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL. Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, is currently tied for sixth in playoff standings with Kyle Busch and is nine points above the cutline. For the sixth consecutive season, Elliott has advanced into the second round of the playoffs. In his previous 55 playoff races, he has collected six wins, 22 top-five finishes, 31 top-10s and led 1,651 laps.

RETURN TO THE ROVAL: On Sunday, the Cup Series will return to the Charlotte ROVAL for the fourth event on the course. Elliott has won the last two events, leads all drivers with the best average finish (2.67) – his third-best average finish at a track – laps led (62) and points earned (143) at the road course.

ROAD COURSE ROUND UP: Elliott is set to make his 19th Cup Series road course start Sunday at Charlotte’s road course configuration. He has garnered seven road course wins across five different tracks with a combined 11 top-five finishes, 13 top-10s and 340 laps led. Elliott currently holds the longest active top-10 streak (five) on road courses and the best average finish (5.17) on those tracks in 2021.

LEADING THE WAY: Elliott’s seven road course wins are the most of all active drivers and the third-most all-time road course wins behind only Jeff Gordon (nine) and Tony Stewart (eight). The Dawsonville, Georgia, native also leads the way for the most wins on different road courses in the series (five). Elliott holds the second-best all-time average finish (7.67) and has garnered the most stage wins (six) of all time at road courses.

GUSTAFSON AT ROAD COURSES: Crew chief Alan Gustafson continues to lead the charge with seven wins at road courses – the most of active crew chiefs. This weekend in Charlotte, the 46-year-old crew chief will call his 41st road course race from atop the pit box. In his previous 40 starts, Gustafson has garnered 15 top-five finishes, 21 top-10s and 397 laps led.

POWERING THROUGH PLAYOFFS: The No. 9 team owns the second-best average time for four-tire pit stops at 13.27 seconds during the playoffs. The NAPA pit crew is comprised of jackman T.J. Semke, gasman John Gianninoto, tire carrier Jared Erspamer and tire changers Chad Avrit and Nick O’Dell.

NAPA KNOW HOW: This weekend, the familiar blue, white and yellow NAPA AUTO PARTS paint scheme will return at the Charlotte ROVAL. The Atlanta-based company is serving as majority sponsor for Elliott and the No. 9 team for 25 Cup Series races this season.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 23 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Resides: Charlotte, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 11th

No. 24 Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

‘GAME 7’ TIME: After being collected in an on-track incident Monday at Talladega Superspeedway just before rain cut the race short, William Byron is now sitting 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver point standings, 44 points below the playoff cut line. With the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL as the last race of the Round of 12, this will be Byron and the No. 24 team’s last shot to move on to the next round of the playoffs if they can capture a win or enough points to overcome the current gap

BEST YEAR YET: With five races left in the 2021 Cup Series season, Byron is continuing to have a career-best season at the highest level of competition in the No. 24 Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. So far, Byron has collected one win (Homestead-Miami Speedway), two pole awards (Road America and Indianapolis road course – most by a driver this season), 10 top-five finishes and 17 top-10s all while leading 283 laps and collecting three stage wins. In his Cup career, these are the most top-five finishes, top-10s, laps led and stage wins the 23-year-old driver has posted in a single season.

ROAD COURSE RINGER?: With three previous starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Byron is prepared for his fourth start at the 2.28-mile course. In his last three showings there, the 23-year-old driver had strong runs. While a flat tire derailed his race in 2018, Byron rebounded to capture the pole at the Charlotte road course in 2019, later racing to a sixth-place finish. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native doubled down in 2020, racing to another sixth-place result at the Charlotte ROVAL. In fact, Byron has led a total of 50 laps at his hometown road course – the third-most in the Cup Series field behind Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Those 50 laps led by Byron are also the seventh-highest amount he has at a track in his Cup Series career.

FUGLE FIRST: This Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL will mark crew chief Rudy Fugle’s first start at the 2.28-mile road course. Already in 2021, Fugle and Byron have six road course starts together. However, the duo is looking to turn their luck around Sunday after suffering misfortune in the previous road course races this season despite running up front during several of those events. Aside from six road course starts in the Cup Series, Fugle has seven other road course races under his belt all coming in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In those seven starts, Fugle has one win (Erik Jones, 2015), three top-five finishes and five top-10s. One of those seven truck starts was also with Byron in 2016 when the duo raced to a 10th-place finish at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

VALVOLINE IS BACK: Valvoline will make its final appearance as the primary sponsor of Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE this Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. This is their second appearance on the No. 24 this season after their debut with Byron at the spring race at Darlington Raceway. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

HOME SWEET HOME: Cutting his teeth in the racing world in Charlotte, North Carolina, Byron is one of only a handful of drivers who was born and raised in the “home of NASCAR.” After visiting the U.S. Legend Cars International headquarters in Harrisburg, North Carolina, with his father in 2012, Byron found himself behind the wheel for the first time the next year competing in the Young Lion Division. Winning 33 of the 69 legend car events he participated in across the United States in 2013, Byron went on to lock up the U.S. Legend Young Lions National championship and the Thursday Thunder Young Lion championship at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Progressing to the Legend Car Pro Division the next season, Byron also signed with JR Motorsports’ developmental program at the same time. From then on, Byron hasn’t slowed down as he climbed the racing ranks before ultimately making it to the top level of NASCAR as a Cup Series rookie in 2018.

HOME TRACK FEEL: In addition to Charlotte Motor Speedway being the home track of Byron, three other members of the No. 24 team also claim the venue as their home track. Mechanic Jacob Bowman is from Pilot Mountain, fueler Landon Walker hails from North Wilkesboro and jackman Spencer Bishop was raised in Pinehurst.

48 Alex Bowman

Age: 28 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Resides: Concord, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Greg Ives

Standings: 12th

No. 48 Ally/Charlotte FC Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

RECAPPING ‘DEGA: In the rain delayed Talladega event on Monday, Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Ally team rolled off 11th. The driver finished the first stage in 10th place under a yellow flag, earning the team a stage point. Bowman was up to second on lap 90 while running in the top lane. Unfortunately, seven laps later while leading the field, Bowman was turned and made contact with the outside wall on the backstretch. The Ally team was scored with a 38th-place result at the conclusion of the event and Bowman now sits 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings, 52 markers out of the eighth spot.

NEW LOOK FOR THE 48: On Sunday, Bowman will pilot an updated look on the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet. Last week, Ally unveiled a new paint scheme for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL event that features the new Charlotte Major League Soccer team. Ally partnered with Charlotte FC in 2019 and on Sunday it will be featured on the No. 48 machine. Last month, Bowman and Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs got together at Hendrick Motorsports to film Ally’s “Unexpected Allies” series. Members of the No. 48 pit crew got to practice some soccer drills with Fuchs as their instructor and Bowman got to try his hand as a goalie. To view the final episode of the series and to get a glimpse of the dual scheme, click here.

TURNING LEFT AND RIGHT: Bowman will make his fourth start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL this weekend in the final race in the Round of 12. The Tucson, Arizona, native has the second-best average finish (4.67) among all Cup Series drivers in three starts at the 2.28-mile facility and has captured 107 points at the ROVAL, which is fourth-best among active drivers. Last season, Bowman finished eighth, marking his third top-10 finish at the venue. The team’s eighth-place result locked Bowman into the Round of 8 in 2020.

ROAD COURSE STATS: In the Cup Series, Bowman has 17 starts at road courses with two top-five finishes and six top-10s. Both of the Ally driver’s top-five results came on the ROVAL after finishing fourth in 2018 and second in 2019. Bowman’s best tracks based on average finishes are all road course facilities. The 28-year-old driver has an average finish of 4.67 at the ROVAL, 8.0 at Circuit of The Americas and 11.0 at the DAYTONA Road Course. In 2021, Bowman has the 10th-best average finish (14.33) on road courses.

IVES AT THE ROVAL: No. 48 team crew chief Greg Ives will call the shots for the fourth time at the 2.28-mile road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. The Bark River, Michigan, native has two top-five results and three top-10s at the track since 2018.

PIT PERFORMANCE: Going into the final race in the Round of 12 this weekend, the No. 48 pit crew sits sixth on the charts for the fastest average four-tire stop time of 13.91. The team includes fueler Jacob Conley, tire carrier Allen Stallings, jackman Dustin Lineback and tire changers Scott Brzozowski and Devin DelRicco.

HOME TRACK MAGIC: Since its inception in 2018, Hendrick Motorsports has won two of the three NASCAR Cup Series races held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course known as the ROVAL. Overall, the team has 35 Cup-level wins at the CMS facility, including 21 points-paying victories on the 1.5-mile oval and 12 non-points wins – eight in the NASCAR All-Star Race and four in the All-Star Open. Based in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports is located less than 1 mile from the racetrack.

THRIVING UNDER PRESSURE: Hendrick Motorsports has won four consecutive Cup Series playoff elimination races dating back to last season. In 2020, Chase Elliott won the final three cutoff events – held at the ROVAL, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway – en route to winning the Cup Series championship. This year, Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway, which hosted the first elimination race of the 2021 playoffs.

THE ROAD AHEAD: The three drivers who have led the most laps at the Charlotte ROVAL all drive for Hendrick Motorsports: Elliott (62 laps led), Larson (52) and William Byron (50). While he has led just two ROVAL laps, teammate Alex Bowman has never finished outside the top 10 at the track and boasts a 4.7 average finish there, which trails only two-time winner Elliott (2.7).

TRUTH BOMB: Since 2018, Hendrick Motorsports has won nine of the 14 Cup Series points-paying events held on road courses, including eight of the last 10. This season, the team has won four of six road races, including three sweeps of the top-two finishing positions. Hendrick Motorsports holds the all-time NASCAR Cup Series records for road-course wins (24), different drivers with a road-course victory (seven) and road-course stage wins (11).

NOTHING BUT NET: For Sunday’s ROVAL event, all four Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE race cars of Hendrick Motorsports will feature pink window nets in support of the “Window of Hope” initiative that will raise money to support breast cancer awareness and treatment. Following the race, the nets will be autographed by each driver and auctioned for charity at NASCARfoundation.org/pinknets.

QUOTABLE /

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, on battling Chase Elliott on road courses this year: “We’ve run first and second a lot this year on road courses. That team and Chase set the bar – you pay attention to how he’s doing and where he’s running. It’s been fun to compete with him on the road courses and we both have a couple wins. Hopefully, we’re battling with all our teammates for stage wins and the victory this weekend.”

Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, on access to teammates notes: “We’ve got the (No.) 9 team’s notes and they’ve won the last two years on the ROVAL. We’re going to study our notes from all the road courses this year and anything we can apply from the high banks of Daytona (road course) and put the best race package together that we can.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, on returning to the ROVAL as two-time winner: “I feel like we have just have had a good road course package. Like I’ve said for years now, I don’t feel like what I do is anything special. I just think we have a good package and Alan (Gustafson) has done a really good job of honing in on the things that matter at a road course and we’ve just kind of hit on things that work. When you are a young guy and you come in to new situations and the foundation is built there for you, it makes it a lot easier for a guy to learn. I think I came in to a great foundation and I was able to really work on myself because we have a solid package and as we improve, the cars and I improve, I think we just landed in a solid place. Does that mean we will be good there forever? No, but I certainly feel that we can improve upon where we’ve been and I can do a better job. We will see where we shake out.”

Elliott on winning three cutoff races last year (ROVAL, Martinsville, Phoenix): “We just really tried to enjoy those moments. I just remember last year just going through the rounds and recognizing you really have to start treating some of those weekends like they are cutoff weekends because Phoenix really is a cutoff weekend, if you think about it like that. It’s not necessarily a Round of 3. It’s either you win the race or you go home. There is no in between. I just felt like you have to enjoy those moments and embrace that, and I kept saying if you ever make it to Phoenix, that’s the situation you’re going to be faced with, so you better like it and have fun with it.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, on his thoughts about racing at the ROVAL: “The ROVAL has always been tough ever since we started racing there. I feel like every year it becomes a little bit more normal for us and we’re able understand the race track a bit more and what to expect. The good thing is that I have the same amount of experience there as most of the field since it is a fairly new track. It’s difficult, though, because I feel like this is a race where there is always a lot more contact throughout the field and you can’t prepare for that other than to be ready for anything at any moment. We always have fast cars there, though, so we just need to go there and focus on getting the win. It’s going to be really difficult to worry about points, so a win is really all we’re worried about.”

Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, on his outlook for advancing on to the Round of 8: “I know I’ve said it before, but this weekend’s race at the ROVAL is no different for us than how we have prepared for earlier races. We’re just going to go there and execute the best race we can. While it’s technically doable to get into the next round on points, it’s going to be a bit harder than it was in Bristol. We’re really focused on converting the speed we have shown all year into a win and, hopefully, additional playoff points that we can use in the next round. Obviously though, things change once the race gets going, so if the situation changes we will adapt our strategy to match. On paper, our results at road courses aren’t where we want them, but I don’t think it accurately represents the speed we have had in those races, either. William has really become a great road course racer and we have a great road course package not only with the No. 24 team but with Hendrick Motorsports as a whole. Sunday’s race is a high-stress situation, but this team has overcome a lot this season, so I know we’re capable of advancing on if we execute.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, on expectations at the ROVAL this weekend: “We are going into this weekend’s race at the ROVAL knowing that we most likely need to find victory lane in order to advance. We have finished well here before, so we really need to focus on what we can control. The Ally team has been working hard on this road course Chevrolet and I know we will have a shot at it on Sunday.”

Bowman on running the Ally/Charlotte FC scheme at the ROVAL: “Getting Ally into the playoffs was one of our goals this season, and I really want to get them as far as we can in the playoffs. Having the Charlotte FC program on the car this weekend will be really special for everyone involved and I am pumped to show Christian (Fuchs) what race day looks like for this 48 team. This Chevrolet has a lot of meaning to the city of Charlotte, so ending up in victory lane Sunday would be huge.”

Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, on how their success at the ROVAL gives them confidence: “When you look at the finishing position, it doesn’t really tell you the tale of the race, either. I think one time we did some alternate strategies to try and get there. Another time we had to go to a backup car and Alex wrecked on the first lap and we were able to come back strong and finish well. There’s a lot of adversity in those finishes that I feel like will bide us well for what we have to do on Sunday. Going out there and winning is key, that’s the number one goal no matter what situation you are in, and here it is definitely dire to make that happen to transfer on to the next round. I feel like we are up to the challenge and I feel like Alex has a tendency to find that little bit more or that extra percentage that we need to get it done. I am excited for the team; I am excited for us to get that opportunity and see what we have to show for it.”

Ives on having Charlotte FC on the car: “That’s really cool. To have another premier sport in Charlotte is not only great for the city but also for the competitive spirit that everybody has around here. Maybe that is the help and the support that we need to pull this one off and to come in a little bit of an underdog. Since Charlotte FC is a new team to MLS, somebody probably thinks they are an underdog now, too. Hopefully, we can go out there and combine to have a great race and come out of there with a win as well as have a good season for them.”