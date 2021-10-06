TOP OVAL NATIONALS 360 GUARANTEED SPOT IN TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX SPRINT CAR RACE

(Perris, CA, October 5, 2021) The pot for 360 sprint cars entering November’s 25th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway just got sweeter. Promoter Don Kazarian announced on Tuesday morning that the 360 driver who accumulates the most points over the three days will get a guaranteed starting spot in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series finale at the Turkey Night Grand Prix on the Ventura Raceway.

The announcement comes when both races are celebrating historic birthdays in 2021. In addition to it being the 25th anniversary of the Oval Nationals, the Turkey Night Grand Prix, which began in 1934 at Gilmore Stadium in Hollywood (the track is where the CBS studios are now located), will be celebrating its 80th anniversary on Thanksgiving weekend. It will be the sixth time the race has taken place at the picturesque Ventura track which is located adjacent to the beach on the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

A few weeks ago, Kazarian announced that the highest finishing 360 on all three nights of the Oval Nationals will receive a $500.00 bonus. Each night the second highest finishing 360 will get $300.00 and third highest will pocket $200.00 extra. These bonuses are guaranteed whether the top finishers are in the A mains or not.

“There are a lot of very strong 360 sprint cars in California these days and a lot of top racers driving them,” Kazarian said. “360 powered cars have already won two races against the 410s in the USAC/CRA series this year. Ten years ago, that was almost unheard of. We decided to give teams with 360s some special incentives to race in the Oval Nationals this year with the cash bonuses. These bonuses will be paid in addition to their regular purse winnings.”

“On Monday, I decided to give my friend Jim Naylor of the Ventura Raceway a call,” Kazarian continued. “I wanted to see if he would consider giving the highest 360-point driver in the Oval Nationals a guaranteed starting spot in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car main event at the Turkey Night Grand Prix on November 27th. Jim liked the idea. It is another great reason for 360 teams to come run the Oval Nationals. In addition, it will enable extra cross promotion between The PAS and Ventura leading up to each of our biggest races of the season.”

Interested 410 and 360 teams can download and print the entry blank for the Oval Nationals at the following link www.perrisautospeedway.com/2021/21ovalentry.pdf.

All three nights of racing will be full shows with qualifying, heat races, preliminary mains, and A Main events. The Thursday “Bill Pratt Main Event” and Friday’s “Evelyn Pratt Main Event” will be 30-laps each. Saturday’s finale will be 40-laps. The top six drivers in points after the first two nights will not have to qualify on Saturday and will be seeded directly into the A Main event. They will contest “The Super Six Dash” to determine the lineup for the first three rows of the 40-lap finale. The complete racing format can be viewed at the following link https://bit.ly/2XgT8Wv. The link to the Oval Nationals points structure is https://bit.ly/399fcoo.

The Thursday and Friday main events will pay $5,000.00 each to win and $500.00 to start. Saturday’s 40-lap finale will pay $10,000.00 to win and $1,000.00 to start. The complete purse for all three nights is available at the following link https://bit.ly/3tTm1Et.

In addition to the three nights of racing, there will be a Wednesday night practice session for Oval Nationals entered cars. The practice session will be free for fans in the grandstands.

Camping will be available for the Oval Nationals beginning at noon, on Wednesday, November 3rd in the old campground. The cost is $25.00 per night.

Advance tickets for the “25th Annual Heimark/Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals” are available now at https://bit.ly/pas21tix

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

