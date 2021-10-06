Kenyan Washington Scores Big Win In Germany

WACHTERSBACH, Germany – (Oct. 5, 2021) – After spending a few months sidelined due to an injury, Kenyan Washington put together a strong performance Sunday during the Rotax Max Challenge Germany karting event at MSC Wittgenborn e.V. Vogelsbergring.

Thirteen-year-old Washington took his first Mini Max class victory in the first of two races Sunday, which helped him end the day in a tie for the overall victory. A tiebreaker granted the overall win to one of Washington’s rivals, meaning Washington ended the day second overall.

“I’m so happy,” an elated Washington said. “I’ve never driven so hard before and I’m so happy I ended up winning the first race. It means a lot after everything I’ve been through these last few months.”

Washington battled for the victory in the first of the two 10-lap races, eventually winning by the narrow margin of .286 seconds. Washington followed that up with a third-place finish in the second race, which left him in a tie at the top of the overall standings.

Despite losing the overall triumph due to a tiebreaker, Washington was more than happy with the result after being forced to sit out part of the season due to an injury suffered earlier this year.

“It feels so great to be a Mini Max winner for first time after the crazy season that it’s been,” Washington said. “I just can’t wait to race again. I’m very happy with the podium result.”

