Weekend schedule for Charlotte ROVAL

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend as the Playoffs continue.

Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 will serve as an elimination race, cutting the 12-driver postseason field to eight drivers. The Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte will also mark the last event in the Xfinity Round of 12, with eight drivers continuing in the Playoffs.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Oct. 9

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
Distance: 155.44 miles (67 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 ends on Lap 40, Final Stage ends on Lap 67
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR
Pole: Austin Cindric

Sunday, Oct. 10

2 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Distance: 252.88 miles (109 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 ends on Lap 50, Final Stage ends on Lap 109
NBC/PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR
Pole: Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Outlook

RankDriverPointsRace WinsStage WinsPlayoff PtsPts From Cutoff
1Denny Hamlin (P)3,11621030In On Wins
2Kyle Larson (P)3,0976156022
3Joey Logano (P)3,096151321
4Brad Keselowski (P)3,09512820
5Martin Truex Jr. (P)3,095452920
6Ryan Blaney (P)3,090342415
7Chase Elliott (P)3,08423219
8Kyle Busch (P)3,08425229
9Kevin Harvick (P)3,075002-9
10Christopher Bell (P)3,056105-28
11William Byron (P)3,0401314-44
12Alex Bowman (P)3,0323015-52

NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Playoff Outlook

RankDriverPointsRace WinsStage WinsPlayoff PtsPts From Cutoff
1Austin Cindric2,1315944Clinched on Points
2Justin Allgaier2,109232155
3Daniel Hemric2,095071441
4AJ Allmendinger2,0874104533
5Justin Haley2,078151524
6Brandon Jones2,07501321
7Noah Gragson2,072231718
8Harrison Burton2,0620288
9Jeb Burton2,054119-8
10Myatt Snider2,038105-24
11Riley Herbst2,030001-32
12Jeremy Clements2,014000-48

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Data

Season Race #: 32 of 36 (10-10-21)
Playoff Race #: 6
Track Size: 3.67-kilometers / 2.28-miles
Track Type: Road Course
Number of Turns: 17
Elevation Change: 35 degrees
Race Length: 109 laps / 400 kilometers / 252.88 miles
Stage 1 and 2 Length: 25 laps (each)
Final Stage Length: 59 laps

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Qualifying Data

Track qualifying record: Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (106.868 mph, 76.805 secs.) on September 29, 2018.
2020 pole winner: Metric Qualifying set the starting lineup.  Denny Hamlin started from the pole.

  • A total of 35 drivers have competed in more than once at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in the NASCAR Cup Series.
  • Alex Bowman leads the series in average starting position at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course with a 3.333 in three starts.
  • Kurt Busch won the pole for the inaugural Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2018) and William Byron won the pole for the second Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2019).
  • Chase Elliott won the second and third Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in 2019-2020.
  • The youngest race winner at the Charlotte RC: Chase Elliott (September 29, 2019 – 23 years, 10 months and 1 day).

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Race Data

Track race record: Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford (82.125 mph, 03:01:34) on September 30, 2018.
2020 race winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (76.948 mph, 03:17:11) on October 11, 2020.
2019 race winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (75.499 mph, 03:20:58) on September 29, 2019.

  • Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course; his first win on a road course in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2018.

From OddsChecker: Chase Elliot strong favorite to win Bank of America Roval 400

Elliot is given +230 odds, or an implied 30.3% chance to win the Bank America Roval 400. Second favorite is Kyle Larson, who is given +550 odds. Denny Hamlin is 5th favorite with +1400 odds.

BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400 

Driver Odds Implied chance 
Chase Elliot +230 30.3% 
Kyle Larson +550 15.4% 
Martin Truex Jr +800 11.1% 
Kyle Busch +1200 7.7% 
Denny Hamlin +1400 6.7% 
William Byron +1600 5.9% 
Christopher Bell +1800 5.3% 
Joey Logano +2500 3.8% 
Ryan Blaney +2600 3.7% 
Kevin Harvick +3100 3.1% 


