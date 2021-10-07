Weekend schedule for Charlotte ROVAL

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend as the Playoffs continue.

Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 will serve as an elimination race, cutting the 12-driver postseason field to eight drivers. The Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte will also mark the last event in the Xfinity Round of 12, with eight drivers continuing in the Playoffs.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Oct. 9

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Distance: 155.44 miles (67 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 ends on Lap 40, Final Stage ends on Lap 67

NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR

Pole: Austin Cindric

Sunday, Oct. 10

2 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400

Distance: 252.88 miles (109 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 ends on Lap 50, Final Stage ends on Lap 109

NBC/PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

Pole: Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Outlook

Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Denny Hamlin (P) 3,116 2 10 30 In On Wins 2 Kyle Larson (P) 3,097 6 15 60 22 3 Joey Logano (P) 3,096 1 5 13 21 4 Brad Keselowski (P) 3,095 1 2 8 20 5 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 3,095 4 5 29 20 6 Ryan Blaney (P) 3,090 3 4 24 15 7 Chase Elliott (P) 3,084 2 3 21 9 8 Kyle Busch (P) 3,084 2 5 22 9 9 Kevin Harvick (P) 3,075 0 0 2 -9 10 Christopher Bell (P) 3,056 1 0 5 -28 11 William Byron (P) 3,040 1 3 14 -44 12 Alex Bowman (P) 3,032 3 0 15 -52

NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Playoff Outlook

Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Austin Cindric 2,131 5 9 44 Clinched on Points 2 Justin Allgaier 2,109 2 3 21 55 3 Daniel Hemric 2,095 0 7 14 41 4 AJ Allmendinger 2,087 4 10 45 33 5 Justin Haley 2,078 1 5 15 24 6 Brandon Jones 2,075 0 1 3 21 7 Noah Gragson 2,072 2 3 17 18 8 Harrison Burton 2,062 0 2 8 8 9 Jeb Burton 2,054 1 1 9 -8 10 Myatt Snider 2,038 1 0 5 -24 11 Riley Herbst 2,030 0 0 1 -32 12 Jeremy Clements 2,014 0 0 0 -48

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Data

Season Race #: 32 of 36 (10-10-21)

Playoff Race #: 6

Track Size: 3.67-kilometers / 2.28-miles

Track Type: Road Course

Number of Turns: 17

Elevation Change: 35 degrees

Race Length: 109 laps / 400 kilometers / 252.88 miles

Stage 1 and 2 Length: 25 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 59 laps

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Qualifying Data

Track qualifying record: Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (106.868 mph, 76.805 secs.) on September 29, 2018.

2020 pole winner: Metric Qualifying set the starting lineup. Denny Hamlin started from the pole.

A total of 35 drivers have competed in more than once at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Alex Bowman leads the series in average starting position at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course with a 3.333 in three starts.

Kurt Busch won the pole for the inaugural Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2018) and William Byron won the pole for the second Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2019).

Chase Elliott won the second and third Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in 2019-2020.

The youngest race winner at the Charlotte RC: Chase Elliott (September 29, 2019 – 23 years, 10 months and 1 day).

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Race Data

Track race record: Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford (82.125 mph, 03:01:34) on September 30, 2018.

2020 race winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (76.948 mph, 03:17:11) on October 11, 2020.

2019 race winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (75.499 mph, 03:20:58) on September 29, 2019.

Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course; his first win on a road course in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2018.

From OddsChecker: Chase Elliot strong favorite to win Bank of America Roval 400

Elliot is given +230 odds, or an implied 30.3% chance to win the Bank America Roval 400. Second favorite is Kyle Larson, who is given +550 odds. Denny Hamlin is 5th favorite with +1400 odds.

BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400