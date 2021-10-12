Ty Dillon, No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Ty Dillon & GMS Racing turned their first laps together in a NASCAR Cup Series organizational Next Gen test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, marking a milestone for the pairing that recently announced their plan to compete on a full-time basis starting with the 2022 season.

Dillon, who also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, turned over 50 laps on Monday while getting used to the feel of the new car. These laps were crucial to the team’s Next Gen program as they built a solid baseline on what to aim for during the second day of the test.

On Tuesday, Dillon ran an additional 50 laps, gaining speed and becoming more consistent with the overall balance of the new car. The No. 94 team was able to run a faster lap on the second day of the test, but more importantly, was able to get the car to Ty’s liking in a race setup.

Monday Quote: “Fun, exciting day testing at the Roval, just so much to learn with a brand new team and a brand new car. We’re taking it day by day and inching up on it, it’s a very exciting time. These cars are really fast and fun to drive! Right now in this off season it’s all about gathering data, so the more laps we can run will help us learn about this car and learn about each other, which will help propel us into 2022.”

Tuesday Quote: “That’s a wrap on day two of the Next Gen test. It was a lot of fun getting to drive the new Camaro, these things are very fast and you can be really aggressive driving them. We got a lot of information and learned a lot about this new car that we have to fix system-wise, so we’re working really hard on that. There’s going to be a lot of learning up until next year, but boy am I excited to drive these things full time.”

